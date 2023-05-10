Call Me Kat's Mayim Bialik Shares Reaction To Cancelation, Reveals What She Thinks Happens Next For Max And Co.
Mayim Bialik has an idea of where Kat and co. ended up.
Season 4 of Call Me Kat seemed unlikely due to ratings and costs, and given the fact that it has been quite the underdog at Fox the last few years, the network did recently confirm that the Mayim Bialik comedy would not return after three seasons. Following the sad news, the actress and executive producer shared her thoughts on the cancellation and even discussed where Kat and co. ended up following last week’s finale.
After the news of the show's cancellation broke, the Big Bang Theory alum took to Instagram to share a lengthy message with her followers. Along with a sweet photo of the cast, Mayim Bialik praised her co-stars, including the late Leslie Jordan, for helping make people laugh during the pandemic, and she mentioned how hard it is to say goodbye:
Since the cancellation was so sudden, it didn’t really give the cast much time to say goodbye, especially since the season finale had just aired. So they probably just said goodbye after wrapping the season, not knowing if Call Me Kat would return. It also means that the series didn’t get a proper series finale. However, that isn’t stopping Mayim Bialik from coming up with her own ending:
Premature cancellations are always hard, especially when there is still so much story to tell. However, Mayim Bialik sharing her thoughts on where everyone ended up does help a little bit, especially with the cancellation being announced not long after the Season 3 finale aired. While Kat’s Café is closing up shop, the actresses' post provided a little bit more closure, which you can see here:
It will be strange to not see Call Me Kat on the 2023 TV schedule anymore. However, Bialik is still co-hosting Jeopardy!, so while fans may not be able to see her on the Fox sitcom, they will still be able to see her on TV.
It seems like no show is safe these days, no matter how sure a renewal is. There were a lot of shows canceled in 2022 and that list is growing for 2023, with Call Me Kat sadly being added. Even though this wasn’t the news the Fox comedy had hoped for, it is better than waiting who knows how long for Fox to come to a decision. So, while we won't be getting a Season 4 of Mayim Bialik's show, you can stream the latest season with a Hulu subscription.
