Meghan Markle May Not Act On TV Anymore, But She Could Still Make A Killing Via Paid Social Posts

Many people seem to be enjoying watching Meghan Markle play Rachel Zane on Suits — as the legal drama has been pretty popular lately for those with a Netflix subscription — but the fact remains that the Duchess of Sussex hasn’t acted since she left the show at the end of Season 7 . There are plenty of questions about what the future holds for Markle, especially since her and Prince Harry’s deal with Spotify went south, and while TV acting may not be in the cards, many have pondered the influencer route for the former royal, and it sounds like she could make a killing.

Meghan Markle hasn’t been on Instagram since her account with Prince Harry, @sussexroyal, was deactivated in 2020 after the couple famously removed themselves as working members of the Royal Family. However, it would seem there’s plenty of money to be made on social media, according to financial expert Eric Schiffer, who told the Daily Mail :

I would expect her to quickly become one of the most followed accounts on Instagram. You have celebrities like the Kardashians who can command $1 million and up for a single post promoting a product. There is no reason Meghan couldn’t be earning those sorts of fees.

A million dollars for one social media post is a paycheck that’s simply unfathomable to most of us, and if influencing isn’t an option Meghan Markle is looking into, maybe it should be. Apparently the account is already locked down, as she secured the handle @meghan in June 2022, a couple of months before launching the Archetypes podcast. With no posts, she’s already got nearly 96,000 followers as of this writing, and obviously if an announcement were to come from the Duchess of Sussex, that number would skyrocket.

As for what kind of wares Meghan Markle would advertise for on her account, the financial advisor posited that she should “align with quality brands and companies that are on point with her political and social beliefs,” while also being careful not to find herself “hawking every product under the sun.”

The whole idea, however, may be moot, with another source telling Page Six that reports of Meghan Markle’s impending return to social media are false. Per the insider:

How can she make money if she doesn’t even have Instagram and has no plans to have one?

With the @meghan account seeming to have been created for her now-defunct podcast over a year ago, it really doesn’t mean anything for her career plans. However, some British experts thought that was the logical next step for the Sussexes following the end of their Spotify partnership, with royals correspondent Kinsey Schofield musing that Meghan Markle would “have to resort to creating digital content because what else is she going to do?”

Everybody’s entitled to their own opinions of influencing at a job, but for $1 million a pop, I won’t be the one turning up my nose to the idea. We’ll just have to see if that’s something the Harry & Meghan stars want for their future.