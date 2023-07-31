Why Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Alleged Plan To Move To Malibu Would Be ‘Biggest Security Risk Of Their Lives,’ According To Safety Expert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been making some serious personal and professional moves since stepping back from their roles as senior members of the royal family. When it comes to the former, a particularly surprising course of action was their decision to settle down in Montecito, California. They’ve resided there for three years now, but it appears that could be changing soon. Per reports, Meghan and Harry are aiming to relocate to Malibu, and a safety expert doesn’t think that’s such a wise decision. In fact, he believes it would be “the biggest security risk of their lives.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s plans don’t seem to be set in stone just yet. A source explained to OK! that Malibu is “a place of interest” for them but may not be the only location that’s part of their discussions. Still, Kent Moyer of the World Protection Group believes they should think twice before landing on a decision. The two royals are already subjected to plenty of attention at their current abode, and Moyer argues that’ll only increase if they head out to “The Bu.” He also argues there are worse things to worry about out there than swarms of photographers:

If they’re bothered by the paparazzi and intruders at their mansion in Montecito 90 miles away, it will be considerably worse in Malibu, where their profile will be even higher. Far more serious, however, is the risk of a terrorist attack or kidnap attempt on them and their family.

Kent Moyer explained to Daily Express that the theoretical terrorist attack would be the result of a claim made in the prince’s memoir, Spare, which reportedly had a negative impact on his and his wife’s popularity . In the book, the 38-year-old claimed that while serving with the British Army in Afghanistan, he killed 25 Taliban insurgents. With that out in the open, Moyer believes Harry and his family would essentially be “sitting ducks.” The security specialist also says it would be a “grave error” if the pair were even to announce the city they live in.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s time in Montecito, where Jennifer Aniston also owns a home , has certainly been eventful. Some, including a snubbed neighbor, were actually surprised they put down roots there in the first place. Up to this point, the Duke and Duchess have already had a number of intruders try to breach their property. Of course, they do have a security system that’s managed to catch said perpetrators. Aside from arguing that such threats would double in Malibu, Kent Moyer also says there are environmental hazards to take into account:

The main access road, Pacific Coast Highway, is very narrow in parts and often blocked in winter by mudslides and landslides. That would be a nightmare if they were looking to escape an attack by car.

All in all, the head of the Beverly Hills- based security organization thinks the two “should be vanishing from public view completely unless they are attending a public function.” That’s probably easier said than done, considering their high-profile statuses. At this point, Prince Harry is apparently angered by the sheer amount of attention they get . Still, a move to Malibu would put them closer to Los Angeles and allow them to continue their Hollywood-centric ventures. We’ll have to wait and see if they actually make the leap, and one would think that if they do, they’ll have weighed all of the pros and cons.