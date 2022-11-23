Jennifer Aniston The Latest Celeb To Join Meghan Markle And Prince Harry In Montecito After Dropping Millions On Oprah's Home

Jennifer Aniston has joined the impressive list of A-Listers to move to Montecito, California. Turns out, the Friends actress just bought Oprah Winfrey’s home in the ocean town near Santa Barbara. This makes her the newest neighbor in a city that includes residents like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as well as Ariana Grande, Rob Lowe and Tyler Perry. So while I don’t think this is a situation where Oprah Winfrey can give everyone a house, I do think it’s the perfect place for Aniston to call home.

The Morning Show star bought Oraph’s Tuscan-style farmhouse for a cool $14.8 million, according to Homes and Gardens . The site reported that according to records from Siteline Santa Barbra the talk show host sold her home for $17 million total, split between two transactions. According to the article, Aniston bought the main house. The property also features two small cottages and gardens.

What surprised me about this sale was the fact that Oprah really didn’t live there long. She bought the home from a New York hedge fund manager, and she paid $10.5 million for it. According to Dirt, the property was never publicly listed, and the other buyer was Bob Greene, Winfrey’s trainer and property manager, who paid $2.3 million for the cottages.

The price tag on Winfrey’s, well now Aniston’s home, seems to be in line with what other celebs have paid for their houses in Montecito. According to Homes and Gardens, Markle and Prince Harry paid $14 million for their home, and Ellen DeGeneres repurchased a ranch there for $45 million.

Markel and Prince Harry moved to Montecito after staying with Tyler Perry in his LA home when they moved to the U.S. Not long after moving to the states they also had a bombshell interview with Oprah , so it seems like the royal couple trusts their neighbors, and it would be very fun to see them interact with Aniston now that she lives there too.

When you think about all the celebrities who live, or have lived, in Montecito the common factor is they are all incredibly successful, and rich. I mean, one thing you might not know about Oprah is she was the first Black woman to become a billionaire. As for Aniston, she and her co-stars from Friends still get royalty checks from the NBC hit. As Matthew Perry put it, “they’re not bad,” after being asked if he still receives “bountiful” checks for the show.

It’s also worth noting that Aniston has worked consistently on popular projects in the years since her time as Rachel. She’s been the lead of movies and TV shows, including The Morning Show, which is currently in production on Season 3. The show will likely premiere its new season on the 2023 TV schedule since Aniston has been posting lots of fun BTS photos from the sets. So, on top of her Friends checks, she's also starring in a big drama for Apple, making it even clearer why she could afford to move to Montecito.

All in all, I think it’s safe to say Jennifer Aniston is a good fit for Montecito, and hopefully, it’s a great place for her to live too. My hope is someday we’ll get to see photos from the actress of what I imagine will be a stunning home.