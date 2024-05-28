Meghan McCain And Other Former The View Hosts Have Had Negative Things To Say. Current Host Sunny Hostin Is 'Always Surprised' About It

Even nearly 30 years after its debut, The View remains a hit talk show that continues to draw in viewers. As popular as it is, though, it does have its share of detractors, and that group includes some of the show’s former hosts. Meghan McCain and Rosie O’Donnell are just a couple of the notable series alums who’ve shared not-so-glowing thoughts on their stints with the daytime staple. One of the current panelists, Sunny Hostin, is aware of the critiques that some of her former colleagues have shared. And, believe it or not, she’s always surprised whenever people have negative thoughts to share.

What Exactly Did Sunny Hostin Have To Say About Backlash Towards The View?

Sunny Hostin is certainly one of the show’s veterans, given that she’s been a co-host since 2016. While it definitely seems like emotions can run high amid the broadcasts at times, the lawyer and author seems to enjoy the gig. She discussed her work on the ABC show during an interview with Us Weekly , and it was during the chat that negative comments from series alums came up. After revealing that she’s usually taken aback whenever someone shares a negative comment about the program, she explained the “special” reason for that:

I’m always surprised when people speak negatively about our show, if I’m being honest. You are part of a sisterhood. It’s really special. We are all close, regardless of our personal views. We leave all of that at the table. So I’m always surprised when someone says, ‘I don’t like that person.’ Because it’s never personal.

The connection that the ladies of The View share is special, and it’s arguably somewhat multifaceted. While their affiliation with the show comes with a lifelong link, it can be accompanied by blowback at times due to whatever might be said on the air. For example, Sunny Hostin caught flak for blaming farts on Whoopi Goldberg. However, I suppose you could just chalk something like that up to a sister-like bond.

Considering the former CNN contributor’s thoughts on the negative comments from her peers, some may be wondering what exactly has been said. Well, a number of those sentiments have been well documented.

Meghan McCain And More Haven’t Minced Words When Discussing The Show

Of all the series’ former contributors, Meghan McCain has arguably been the most vocal about her stint. The author and podcaster, who held down co-hosting duties from 2017 to 2021, doesn’t look back on her time working at The View with warm nostalgia. McCain shared candid details after her departure, saying that she felt “isolated” due to her conservative political views. She also asserted her belief that the amount of rumors that would leak about her were incomparable to the number that would surround her co-stars. At one point, the daughter of the late U.S. Senator John McCain said that she was “losing [her] mind” at the time due to personal matters she was going through while on the chatfest. All in all, McCain has no interest in returning to the program.

Rosie O’Donnell, as previously mentioned, has also discussed this topic. She herself had two separate stints on the show, one from 2006 to 2007 and the other from 2014 to 2015. In 2023, while reflecting on her feud with Elisabeth Hasselbeck amid production, O’Donnell confirmed that she wouldn’t do a show like it again. Part of her reasoning is that she didn’t have the creative power she possessed while making her own eponymous talk show. Yet she said she had no regrets over having booked the daytime program in the first place.

The feelings of her peers aside, it sounds like Sunny Hostin isn’t paying too much attention, even though she did decry Meghan McCain’s critiques in 2023. Considering how gung ho she seems to be, it’ll be intriguing to see just how long she chooses to remain with the entertainment and politics-fueled TV show and how she further handles any backlash.

