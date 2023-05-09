After Saying Whoopi Goldberg Farts The Most Among The View's Co-Hosts, Sunny Hostin Reveals She Caught Some Amusing Flak

Important topics are covered on The View , from crucial social and political subjects to events that impact the pop culture zeitgeist. It feels like as of late, though, the panelists have been putting heavy emphasis on a particularly humorous topic – farting. The ladies have dealt with a number of on-air flatulence allegations, and one host was recently singled out. Sunny Hostin claimed that her colleague, Whoopi Goldberg , is the person who breaks wind at the table the most. Now, Hostin has revealed that she’s caught some amusing flak as a result of her sharing that nugget of information.

Sunny Hostin dropped the reveal during an episode of Watch What Happens Live, which is hosted by Bravo guru Andy Cohen. The two reunited for another chat afterwards on his eponymous SiriusXM show , and Hostin shared a funny update. The former legal analyst confirmed that Whoopi Goldberg “didn’t like” what she had to say about her alleged farting habits. Considering the fact that the famed comedian isn’t happy with the sentiments, Hostin went on to provide some context as to how this entire situation was initiated. And while talking it out, she mentioned another one of her esteemed colleagues: Sara Haines:

I think the way this thing started is, Sara drinks too much water on set, and she has a weak bladder. And so she's constantly with two or three mugs. One has seltzer water, one has hot lemon water, the other one has room temperature water. I really don't understand her water process, but she kept on moving them across the table, and it made this farting noise.

Whoopi Goldberg previously identified that sound , which really caught the attention of those who faithfully watch The View. While it’s been a looming (and overall minimal) issue for a little while now, the show has found a way to combat the pesky fart accusations . Sunny Hostin referenced that new method while providing more insight why she hilariously put Goldberg on blast:

And so Whoopi, in an effort to kind of cover that up — we have coasters now — was like, 'Sorry y'all. That was me,' and I just took her at her word. I didn't know it was Sara with all the waters. She should only have one cup of water anyway. We all have one cup and Sara has three and it just turned into this big thing and so Whoopi said, 'Why did you tell everybody I fart all the time?' and I was like, 'Because you joke about farting all the time and I'm across from the table.'

It sounds like the ABC News alum was simply riffing off the comments that the Oscar winner has made in the past. Plus, the comic has had some of the most notable farting snafus on the program, including that time she let one rip while chatting with Claire Danes . In all honesty though, these little bloopers don’t hold a candle to the other slip-ups the Sister Act icon has had on air. For instance, she was chastised for using an ethnic slur just a few weeks ago, and Rosie O’Donnell made censorship claims about her that were backed up by Meghan McCain . So in the grand scheme of things, this whole gas debacle isn’t all that dire (though it is entertaining).

Still, you’d think that Sunny Hostin, Whoopi Goldberg and co. are pleased that they’ve found a way to curve fart-related problems. We’ll see how effective it is and whether or not Goldberg lets Hostin off the hook. Because in all seriousness, once you’re branded a serial farter, that’s a hard title to shake.