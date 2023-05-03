Sunny Hostin Defends The View After Meghan McCain's Viral Criticisms, And Works In A Little Dig At Her Former Co-Host

It’s no secret that Meghan McCain still harbors negative feelings about her time on The View, and following some troublesome comments about Whoopi Goldberg from fellow former co-host Rosie O’Donnell, McCain was inspired to speak out again in a column for the Daily Mail. Current co-host Sunny Hostin was asked about that recent drama, and while each of the ladies has said there’s no bad blood between them , Hostin slipped in a little dig at her former colleague, as she defended the ABC talk show.

Meghan McCain has detailed multiple issues she had during the four years she served as a co-host on The View, including the comment from Joy Behar that ultimately led to her exit . She said the Emmy-winning daytime TV show was full of ”toxic mean girl” nastiness and recently backed up Rosie O’Donnell’s claims that people on the show had minimized coverage of important issues to protect their own interests. When Sunny Hostin was asked about the remarks on Watch What Happens Live , she took a sip from her martini before responding:

What can I say? I have not read the column. I have heard about it. And our show is a wonderful place. [Ratings] have always been great; they’re really good now, we’re the No. 1 talk show in the country, I’m happy to say.

Sunny Hostin only addressed the fan’s assertion that Meghan McCain had said The View keeps getting worse, rather than any of the specific accusations made in the column — which Hostin said she hadn’t read. But she followed up the ratings talk with some subtle shade, telling Andy Cohen:

I dunno, you know. I’m surprised that she’s writing about the book. I know her husband likes to mean tweet about me, which is shocking, but Meghan and I have always been friendly. We remain friends. I don’t think she’s doing television anymore. I think you should hire her for one of the Housewives franchises and she’d be a great. … We’re really happy on the show.

Is Sunny Hostin suggesting that Meghan McCain might be more fit for the drama of The Real Housewives franchise than the hot topics of The View? She went on to say McCain would be great on The Real Housewives of Potomac, “or any of them.” You can watch the full exchange below:

Despite the jab at Meghan McCain’s expense, Sunny Hostin maintains that the two are friends, but the same likely can’t be said for other members of The View’s panel. Whoopi Goldberg — who was known to have some pretty cringe-worthy exchanges with McCain on the show — spoke out last year about how The View has changed since McCain announced she was leaving . She said there have been fewer “ backstage problems ,” and the atmosphere is “calmer” and “better.”