See Melissa McCarthy Surprise Mariska Hargitay With A Law And Order Guest Role: 'You're Very Hard To Trick'

You know, Law & Order has a reputation for casting actors who go on to become quite famous. However, it’s not as common for an actor to go on Law & Order after they have their big break. But that's what happened this week, though, as Melissa McCarthy surprised Mariska Hargitay with a cameo in an episode that aired on the 2026 TV schedule . Let me tell you, the BTS video of it happening is absolutely priceless, too.

In Melissa McCarthy’s words, she was “sneaking around behind boss lady’s back, lovingly” to surprise her with a guest spot on SVU. This included her wearing a grandma mask on her way to work, and then absolutely stunning Hargitay when she walked on set in her costume. Take a look at the delightful video the Bridesmaids actress posted on her Instagram of the whole ordeal:

A post shared by Melissa McCarthy (@melissamccarthy) A photo posted by on

As you can see, Hargitay was very surprised. She literally took a step back before screaming in happy shock and hugging McCarthy. Truly, they pulled off the surprise; the Olivia Benson actress was clearly shellshocked. However, it wasn’t easy to do all this, as the Spy actress said:

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You’re very hard to trick.

I bet she is, especially since, as McCarthy pointed out, Hargitay is the “boss lady” on SVU. Oh, and apparently, it took six years to plan this, further proving how hard it was. That makes sense, though. Hargitay is very involved in the show, she’s been working on it for 27 seasons and is a producer. It feels like she’s in a place where she would have seen it all. But that’s not the case, turns out, you can still surprise Olivia Benson, as the actress said:

I can’t remember the last time I was surprised like this. I’m so happy right now, I don’t know what to do.

Hargitay’s reaction truly is priceless, and it’s been added to the list of my favorite Law & Order BTS stories, which does include the time she found out what Dick Wolf’s ringtone was and the time she and Christopher Meloni tried to remember their first lines. However, the celebration was not limited to the set; in fact, it continued on social media as the Olivia actress commented the following messages:

Happy feet

WORTH THE WAIT

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It was worth the wait, because all of this and the actual scene in the episode are wonderful. In the 19th episode of Season 7 (which you can now stream with a Peacock subscription ), McCarthy played a boxer named Jasmyn Jewell, and Olivia stopped by her table at a convention to question her about the case she was working on. Of course, the interaction was funny, I mean, we’re talking about the absolutely hilarious Melissa McCarthy here. However, it was also surprisingly flirty, which I found very fun, especially since Olivia didn’t know how to react to Jasmyn.

All in all, this was the perfect way to add Melissa McCarthy to SVU, and it was the perfect (and I mean perfect) way to surprise Hargitay.

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Now, to see what other surprises await, you can catch new episodes of Law & Order: SVU on NBC every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.