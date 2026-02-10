Matlock's Leah Lewis Shares Heartfelt Message That Hits Harder Than Just A Season 3 Renewal Reaction: 'That's What Television Is'

The long wait for CBS' biggest shows to arrive in the 2026 TV schedule hasn't ended yet, but the network renewed a whopping ten shows back in January, including Matlock. Now, weeks after Kathy Bates and Co. got the good news, cast member Leah Lewis opened up not only to celebrate the promise of a third season, but to reflect even more poignantly on what Matlock has meant to her despite some difficult experiences on set.

Admittedly, there was little reason to worry that CBS would cancel that smash hit series, but the news was nevertheless welcome after Leah Lewis' performance in the fall finale that sent off David Del Rio's Billy for good. Del Rio had been fired ahead of the Season 2 premiere following a sexual assault investigation stemming from allegations by Lewis. She opened up shortly thereafter about being "in good hands" in the aftermath, which makes her heartfelt message tied to the Season 3 renewal all the more impactful.

The actress took to Instagram to post a series of photos that included wardrobe fittings, posing with fellow series regulars Kathy Bates, Skye P. Marshall, and Jason Ritter, as well as with guest star like Yvette Nicole Brown, among others. Starting her caption with "Matlock was renewed for a season 3," Lewis went on:

Late to the post train, but that just gives more time for reflection. There are many times after a table read for Matlock where I take a personal moment because some of the material hits the heart strings directly. Even playing Sarah, I’m always surprised to see which other characters' stories and lessons just knock me out of the park. Stories are what keep us humans in the light to be seen and witnessed, how we share who we are, how we relate and learn to each other, what we strive to be etc.

A large part of why Matlock became a breakout hit at the very start of Season 1 (available streaming now with a Paramount+ subscription) is likely due to the combination of Kathy Bates as the headliner and the name recognition of the beloved original series, but people stayed around for the stories. Apparently, even an actress who is well into her second season on the show can still feel characters' stories deeply. Leah Lewis continued:

Being moved while getting to do what I love keeps me on my toes and constantly reminded of this human experience and how fragile, beautiful, and similar it all is. As much independence and uniqueness we hold, at the end of the day we can’t deny our urge to connect. At times I think that’s what television is. Behind the screen acting or in front of the screen sitting on a couch watching.

In an era in which television programs with weekly releases seem to be making a comeback, Leah Lewis' thoughts on "what television is" indicates that a lot of thought goes into the making of Matlock. Perhaps it's no surprise that the show quickly established itself on the awards circuit, where network TV dramas are often unacknowledged.

Kathy Bates quickly started to accumulate nominations for her work as the title character, even winning the Critics Choice Award for Best Actress in a Drama before the first season even wrapped. Matlock has caused a positive change in shifting attention back towards network TV, and Leah Lewis reflected on changes in acting industry since she joined the series:

Watching our world around us change drastically has been one inescapable heaviness, and then personally watching the acting industry shift in the last two years has weighed differently as we’ve moved into 2026. My hopes are that during whatever time our viewers are in, this show is with you and exactly what you need. Whether it’s a laugh, a recognition of oneself, a cry, or a bunch of friends on screen here for you.

Lewis closed out her statement by thanking creator Jennie Snyder Urman, the "oodles of guest stars," the "hard working and incredible crew," and executive producers. Skye P. Marshall, who plays Olympia opposite Lewis' Sarah, wrote "Love theseeeeee!!!! Love youuuu!!!!" in the comment section. Eric Christian Olsen, an NCIS: LA vet and Matlock EP, chose to express his support via a selection of emojis: "❤️👏🔥."

Matlock will be back on CBS on Thursday, February 26 at 9 p.m. ET with the Season 2 winter premiere. After the renewal news, all four of CBS' Thursday night shows will be back next season: Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, Ghosts, Matlock, and Elsbeth, although it remains to be seen if they'll all hold onto their time slots. What we do know for certain is that Matlock fans can look forward to what's in store for Sarah without worrying that there's no future beyond Season 2.