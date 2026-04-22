I Didn't Have An Office Reunion On My Devil Wears Prada Bingo Card, But See John Krasinski And B.J. Novak Hug It Out

Whenever a show ends, you never know when the next time you’ll see the cast together... if it happens at all. But whenever they do get together, it’s often like no time has passed at all, and it’s even better when the reunion happens unexpectedly. It’s been almost 13 years since The Office came to an end, and recently there was a reunion with the female cast members at the Actor Awards. But this new reunion between John Krasinski and B.J. Novak on the red carpet for The Devil Wears Prada 2 was not on my bingo card.

The much-anticipated sequel to The Devil Wears Prada is among the many movies releasing in 2026, and it’s releasing very soon. It will once again bring back Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep, and Stanley Tucci, as well as a new cast that includes Novak. So it only makes sense that he would attend the premiere, but it also tracks for Krasinski to go to support his wife. And seeing the two together again makes it seem like no time has passed for Jim and Ryan, per an Instagram video from New York Live:

I absolutely love seeing Krasinski and Novak reunite, and I wish it was for longer than a hug. When asked by New York Live on the red carpet what it was like reuniting with his former co-star, Novak explained just how long it had been since they’d seen each other. While it wasn’t as long as people thought, I did not predict The Devil Wears Prada 2 would be the reason for not one but two reunions, but I am forever thankful:

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That was a great surprise. I had a feeling I’d see him here, but the last time I saw him was actually in Lake Como filming this movie. And before that, it was probably Dunder Mifflin.

Knowing that, before the two reunited on the set of The Devil Wears Prada 2, the last time Krasinski and Novak had probably seen each other was when The Office wrapped is pretty crazy. Of course, it’s entirely possible they had seen each other after that, and Novak just forgot, or it was very brief. But it’s still insane to think about, especially since sometimes it feels like The Office just ended.

Whenever an Office reunion happens, whether big or small, it’s always a pleasant surprise. Sometimes they happen when some of the actors are on the same project, at events, or just hanging out, but every time it’s nice to see. And after seeing Krasinski and Novak together again, I would love nothing more than to have them be in a movie or show together because it’s been far too long. The Paper is coming back for another season with a Peacock subscription, so perhaps Jim and Ryan can make a comeback?

Meanwhile, fans can see B.J. Novak with John Krasinski’s better half, Emily Blunt, when The Devil Wears Prada 2 hits theaters on May 1. Blunt returns as Miranda’s former assistant, Emily Charlton, while Novak portrays a new character, Jay Ravitz.