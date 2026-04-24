Over Your Dead Body Reviews Are Here, And I Wasn’t Ready For ‘Baggie Full Of Fingers’ Levels Of Gore
From the director of Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping and the star of The Muppets …
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There have been several TV shows and movies released this year that have explored the darker side of swearing to spend your life with another human, in sickness and in health and all of that. We’ve gotten Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, The Drama and Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, to name a few, and now we can add Over Your Dead Body. Jason Segel and Samara Weaving play a couple who each plan to use their weekend getaway as an opportunity to off their spouse. Over Your Dead Body reviews are in, and they’re painting quite the bloody picture.
Samara Weaving is a modern-day scream queen, so this “deliciously gory” offering is to be expected from her. However, it’s a bit of a turn for director Jorma Taccone (MacGruber and The Lonely Island’s Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping), as well as for Jason Segel (Shrinking, The Muppets). Angie Han of THR says it works, though, with most of the violence landing in “comically cartoonish” territory, rather than “horrific.” Han says:
Sarah Campbell of Nerdist agrees, saying Samara Weaving and Jason Segel play well off of each other for a “funny, bitingly gory” good time. Her review of Over Your Dead Body says it’s a pretty intense ride with sarcastic one-liners delivered with expert comedic timing from both leads being one of its strengths. Another, Campbell continues, is:Article continues below
In terms of how gory it gets, Zachary Lee of The Wrap says it may be easier to name the body parts that aren’t dismembered, shot off or stabbed. The fun stalls in the middle, but Over Your Dead Body is still very much worth the watch, Lee says, writing:
Meanwhile, Katie Rife of IndieWire gives it a C, saying the violence — including that “plastic baggie full of fingers” — is not comedic so much as “numbingly mean-spirited.” Jason Segel and Samara Weaving are mismatched, she says, in this “depressing story about hateful people reveling in each other’s pain.” Rife writes:
Jacob Oller of AV Club also thinks the movie mostly misses the mark. The “sprawling gnarliness” of Dan and Lisa’s marital mess gets away from the director, Oller says, as he grades the movie a C in his review. The critic writes:
The Over Your Dead Body reviews are mostly positive, and not just the ones excerpted above. The movie holds a 70% on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer, so this might be one to check out in theaters, as it was released on Friday, April 24. Jorma Taccone and Jason Segel’s comedic backgrounds signal that there are apparently plenty of laughs to be had, but be warned, this one also comes with a healthy dose of gore. And a baggie of fingers, apparently.
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Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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