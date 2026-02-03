Law & Order: SVU’s Kelli Giddish Reveals The Mariska Hargitay And Ice-T-Related Regrets She Has From Her Time On The Show

Law & Order: SVU is in the midst of its 27th season on the 2026 TV schedule, and it’s been as entertaining as ever this time around. After saying goodbye to two detectives at the start of the season, fans also said hello to Kelli Giddish as she returned full-time as Sergeant Amanda Rollins. Giddish is one of the longest-running actors in the Law & Order franchise and continues to be a fan-favorite. While she seems to have the time of her life on the show, there are some regrets she has related to co-stars Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T.

Giddish first joined SVU in Season 13, but she immediately fit right in, and it was hard watching the show without her following her exit. Even Hargitay admitted to being upset over Giddish’s departure. Now that she’s back as a series regular, the actress has been able to make even more memories with her longtime co-stars, but with over ten seasons under her belt, Giddish told People that there’s one particular regret she has about working and being friends with Hargitay and Ice-T:

She's a great businesswoman, and it's like a regret that I have. That, and not writing down at least one quote from Ice-T every day. But I should have, I should have written it down. I worked with him every day in and out for so many years, and I'm like, 'I should have a whole journal!'

Considering there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight for SVU, it’s never too late for Giddish to ask for business advice, or any advice from Hargitay. She’s been in the business for a long time, and grew up in the business as well. She’s breaking records with her portrayal of Captain Olivia Benson, and she serves as an EP on SVU. Not to mention the fact that Hargitay frequently advocates for domestic and sexual abuse victims!

As for Ice-T, I get why Giddish is kicking herself for not writing down things the rapper has said. He delivers some much-needed laughs on such a dark show with Fin’s out-of-pocket one-liners, so I can only imagine what it's like when cameras aren’t rolling. While his role has been cut back, it's still not too late for Giddish to start writing down things he’s said, but it is unfortunate that she missed out on years of hilarious quotes.

At the very least, Law & Order: SVU probably won’t be ending any time soon as long as Mariska Hargitay wants to keep going, and now that Giddish is back on the show, there are plenty of new memories to be made. Unfortunately, there is nothing to be done about the past, so Giddish will just have to look toward the future, and maybe even start doing what she wanted to do, no matter how late in the game it is.

Meanwhile, Season 27 of SVU is streaming now with a Peacock subscription. Due to the Winter Olympics, the series is going on a brief hiatus, but rest assured, SVU will return on Thursday, Feb. 26 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.