I Didn't Realize One Loki Plotline Is (Possibly) The Connection Between Avengers: Endgame And Doomsday
This would be wild.
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The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for consistently releasing new content, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Right now fans are invested in upcoming Marvel movies, especially The Russo Brothers' Avengers: Doomsday. Fans have been trying to figure out how the multiversal story will come together, and there's a new theory that connects Chris Evans' return as Steve Rogers with Loki. Let's break it all down.
What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is very limited, so fans have been filling in the blanks with theories and rumors about what's going to happen. A new one just arrived over on Twitter, which connects Captain America's Endgame ending and the Season 2 finale of Loki to the forthcoming blockbuster. The tweet alleges that Steve Rogers getting his happy ending might be the cause of multiversal disaster, as it reads:
Honestly, this does kind of track. Throughout the second season of Loki, we saw how delicate the multiverse actually was. And a huge decision like Steve Rogers going back in time and having his happy ending with Peggy is the type of even that could seemingly create a new timeline entirely. So why not make this the connection that starts the chaos of Doomsday, and therefore brings Chris Evan's hero back into the action?Article continues below
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While Chris Evans wasn't originally on the Doomsday cast list, fans assume he has a major role to play in the next Avengers movie. It should be fascinating to see how he's actually brought back into the narrative, and the above theory thinks that he'll actually have a connection to Tom Hiddleston's Loki. The same tweet reads:
Honestly, this would be pretty epic. At the end of Loki's second season the God of Mischief ended up physically keeping the multiverse together in the End of Time. Tom Hiddleston has been confirmed to appear in Doomsday, so fans are super curious about how this narrative will continue. And seeing him face to face with Captain America would definitely thrill longtime fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order.
All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. But first Endgame will be re-released, including new footage that will seemingly tie the two movies together.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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