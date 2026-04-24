I Didn't Realize One Loki Plotline Is (Possibly) The Connection Between Avengers: Endgame And Doomsday

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for consistently releasing new content, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Right now fans are invested in upcoming Marvel movies, especially The Russo Brothers' Avengers: Doomsday. Fans have been trying to figure out how the multiversal story will come together, and there's a new theory that connects Chris Evans' return as Steve Rogers with Loki. Let's break it all down.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is very limited, so fans have been filling in the blanks with theories and rumors about what's going to happen. A new one just arrived over on Twitter, which connects Captain America's Endgame ending and the Season 2 finale of Loki to the forthcoming blockbuster. The tweet alleges that Steve Rogers getting his happy ending might be the cause of multiversal disaster, as it reads:

The connection between Endgame and Doomsday has been sitting in front of us for 7 years. At the end of Endgame, Steve went back in time to live with Peggy. Everyone cheered. Nobody asked what that actually did to the timeline. It created a branch that was never supposed to exist. A man who was meant to return stayed. And that decision quietly started breaking the multiverse.

Honestly, this does kind of track. Throughout the second season of Loki, we saw how delicate the multiverse actually was. And a huge decision like Steve Rogers going back in time and having his happy ending with Peggy is the type of even that could seemingly create a new timeline entirely. So why not make this the connection that starts the chaos of Doomsday, and therefore brings Chris Evan's hero back into the action?

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While Chris Evans wasn't originally on the Doomsday cast list, fans assume he has a major role to play in the next Avengers movie. It should be fascinating to see how he's actually brought back into the narrative, and the above theory thinks that he'll actually have a connection to Tom Hiddleston's Loki. The same tweet reads:

Loki found out before anyone else. He visited Steve who was living peacefully with Peggy and their child and warned him the TVA was coming to prune his illegal timeline. So Loki moved Steve and his family to the one universe where they never existed the Fantastic Four's Earth.

Honestly, this would be pretty epic. At the end of Loki's second season the God of Mischief ended up physically keeping the multiverse together in the End of Time. Tom Hiddleston has been confirmed to appear in Doomsday, so fans are super curious about how this narrative will continue. And seeing him face to face with Captain America would definitely thrill longtime fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order.

All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. But first Endgame will be re-released, including new footage that will seemingly tie the two movies together.