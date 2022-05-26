Mila Kunis Reflects On Filming That '70s Show's Final Episode Ahead Of Return As Jackie On That '90s Show

That ‘90s Show is shaping up to be a nice marriage between bellbottoms and flannel shirts, as That ‘70s Show alums like Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, and Wilmer Valderrama are set to reprise their breakout roles. Of course, the news had fans reminiscing over the Fox sitcom and seeing everyone again after the show's altered final season. Viewers weren’t the only ones thinking about the farewell episode, either, as star Mila Kunis shared her reflective thoughts on filming the throwback show's finale ahead of her return to the Netflix sequel series.

The Bad Moms actress chose to reminisce about the sitcom’s series finale while visiting The Ellen DeGeneres Show for the talk show’s final week. The actress couldn’t help but look back to the past as she and Ellen DeGeneres recalled her frequent visits to the show. In preparing for her show’s conclusion, DeGeneres asked the actress what it was like to say goodbye to the long-running sitcom.

Yeah, it sucked. The truth is it’s bittersweet. You get to a point where it’s time [to move on]. On the day, I couldn’t stop crying. I literally reverted to being a little kid, and I just wanted someone to hold me.

Ending a successful series would be an emotional affair for any actor. For Kunis, the show was more like a family to her than a job since she spent her formative teen years on the sitcom. That factor came up, as Kunis recalled the life events she experienced during the series’ run.

I was fourteen when I started. so, I did the pilot when I was in the ninth grade. Then, I ended the show when I was 22. I went through puberty and high school [and] first kiss and everything.

Growing up on television is something not very many stars have experienced, relatively speaking. Kunis’ transition to young womanhood was documented by millions of viewers weekly, and we all adore her for it. (You can still watch the actress’ progression on Amazon, though you'll have to rent or buy the digital versions, since they're not available with a Prime Video subscription at the moment.) Of course, the Fox sitcom served as the start of Kunis and husband Ashton Kutcher’s eventual relationship, including their very first kiss.

Now, the actress and her husband are returning to Wisconsin along with Grace, Valderrama, and Prepon for the sequel series. They’ll be joined by That ‘70s Show fave Tommy Chong on That ‘90s Show (even if he might get a wrist-slap from Netflix for disclosing his previously unrevealed return). Of course, Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith were already on board as Kitty and Red Forman, who will be taking care of Eric and Donna’s daughter Leia for the summer-set series. So, it’s only a matter of time before viewers get to see what hijinks Kunis will once again get sucked into while back in Point Place.

