Selena Gomez Reunited With Her Wizards Of Waverly Place Cast, And Her TV Mom Hasn't Aged A Day

The Russos are returning, and it feels so good! If you haven't heard by now, Wizards of Waverly Place is the latest TV series to be making some sort of comeback. It was recently revealed that Disney Channel has given a pilot order for a reboot of the beloved series, with OG cast members Selena Gomez and David Henrie attached. While Gomez is only set to guest star in the pilot, once again reprising Alex Russo, the new show will follow Henrie’s Justin Russo. Of course, their on-screen parents are involved, and the four reunited in a new photo, with Mama Russo looking like she did when Wizards ended over 10 years ago.

While David Henrie and Selena Gomez were previously announced for the Wizards reboot, it was unclear who else might be returning. Some might now be pleased that it appears David DeLuise and Maria Canals-Barrera will reprise their roles as Jerry and Theresa Russo, respectively. DeLuise posted a photo of him and his on-screen family on Instagram, noting that the Russos are “coming back,” and I can’t get over how Canals-Barrera hasn’t aged a day:

I don't think her face card will ever decline. The veteran actress is absolutely stunning, and I'd love to know what her secret is. While Maria Canals-Barrera doesn’t seem to have changed much, the stars are all looking good and appear ready to step back into their roles as the beloved characters.

Aside from that, seeing 4/5 of the Russo family coming together again late 2000s/early 2010s-loving Disney heart full. It’s been 12 years since Wizards of Waverly Place ended and 11 years since the reunion special premiered, meaning that this has certainly been a long time coming. (Now, if only Jake T. Austin were to return as Max, the crew would truly be complete.)

Fans have long desired a reunion or revival of the Disney Channel fantasy series. Amid the show's enduring popularity, the cast didn't always remain close after its four-season run ended. Selena Gomez opened up about not keeping in touch with her co-stars after it ended, saying that she felt "ashamed" of decisions she made later in her career. Though that seems to be turning around. Years before this recent photo, Gomez and David Henrie had a mini reunion in 2018. The cast also got together for Henrie’s wedding, which was sweet. Even though it’s not a guarantee that Disney will pick up the reboot, it's still wonderful seeing them all together now. However, not everyone may be returning if it goes to series.

Dan Benson -- who played Justin’s best friend, Zeke -- is now offering adult entertainment on OnlyFans and believes that his career is going to keep him from being in the reboot. Nothing is set in stone right now, but it would be fun to see Zeke again, especially since the show would heavily feature Justin, who will be trying to live a regular life with his wife and kids as he trains a young wizard.

Fans should definitely keep their fingers crossed that there's positive movement when it comes to this production. The photo of the latest cast reunion has me chomping at the bit for a revival now more than ever. Let's hope that they -- including the seemingly ageless Maria Canals-Barrera -- get the chance to reprise their roles in a new ongoing series.

