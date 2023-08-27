Miley Cyrus Gets Emotional While Opening Up About How Fame Has Impacted Billy Ray Cyrus And Her Differently

Miley Cyrus’ career has taken so many exciting twists and turns, but one constant has remained. She's been in the spotlight for the majority of her life – and is all-too familiar with the ups and downs that come from fame. Now, with the release of her powerful new ballad “Used To Be Young,” Miley is reflecting on her journey thus far. And no one can blame her for getting emotional when the topic of how life in the spotlight has affected her and her equally famous father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

In less than 20 years, Miley Cyrus has been known as Hannah Montana, a country star, a pop star, a rock star and a coach on The Voice (just to name a few career highlights). In a TikTok clip promoting her new song, she discussed how fame has always been a part of her life and didn't hold back her feelings:

When I was born, my dad had the number country song. When I see the numbers, I just see the humans behind it enjoying the music, and I just see people in numbers. My dad grew up the opposite of me, so I think that's where me and my dad's relationship to fame and success is wildly different.

Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Achy Breaky Heart,” topped the Hot Country Songs chart on Billboard for five weeks in 1992, the same year Miley was born. So to say that was a huge year for her dad is a bit of an understatement – especially since he worked for years to break through in the music industry before finding success. Miley Cyrus, on the other hand, became famous at a very early age, since Hannah Montana premiered on The Disney Channel when she was just 13 years old. (Cyrus emotionally paid tribute to the sitcom during its 15th anniversary.) In many ways, her fame and Billy Ray’s fame have been intertwined her whole life. But it’s clear that Miley understands how fame has impacted her life so much differently than her dad’s:

Him feeling loved by a big audience impacted him emotionally more than it ever could me. When he feels special or important, it's like healing a childhood wound. And I've always been made to feel like a star. It makes me emotional. So, I think that's the difference.

Despite being one of the most infamous child stars of all time, Miley Cyrus has always seemed to be wise beyond her years. Yet her perspective on how fame hits differently depending on when it happens in an artist’s life is especially poignant. It’s understandable why she’s grappling with her emotions in the midst of an especially monumental year. She’s broken records with “Flowers” and weathered family drama and, while it's clear her father means the world to her, the latter events may have had an impact on their relationship.