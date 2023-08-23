Feud Rumors Swirled After Noah Cyrus And Brother Skipped Their Mom's Wedding To Dominic Purcell, But Not So Fast

Tish Cyrus – the ex-wife of Billy Ray and mother of Noah Cyrus and Miley Cyrus – just marked a major milestone. This past weekend, the actress and producer tied the knot with her boyfriend, fellow actor Dominic Purcell . Per reports, the ceremony was attended by at least a few of her closest family members, including several of her kids. However, daughter Noah and son Braison were reportedly not present for the nuptials. Subsequently, there were rumors of a feud between the children and their mother. However, newly surfaced details may cause people to slow down on those assumptions.

A source shared the alleged information while speaking with Us Weekly , and their sentiments run counter to the speculation. Apparently, the 56-year-old Last Song EP holds no kind of ill will towards her kids. In fact, it’s alleged that she empathizes with the situation they’re reportedly in:

Tish will always love her kids no matter what. She understands divorce might be challenging especially when she and Billy Ray [Cyrus] had been together for so long.

Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus were married in 1993, and their union spawned three children: Miley (30), Braison (29) and Noah (23). Tish also had two kids of her own, Brandi and Trace, who were adopted by Billy Ray after the pair wed. In the years that followed, the celebrity couple had their share of domestic ups and downs. Both filed for divorce on separate occasions between 2010 and 2013 and eventually separated by 2020. Tish formally filed for divorce in April 2022 and said legal move would ultimately mark the end of the relationship.

Per the insider, Tish Cyrus feels for their kids, as they allegedly continue to deal with their parents’ split. Many would probably agree with the notion that divorce can sometimes be tough on children no matter what age they are. To be clear though, Noah and Braison have not been candid about their feelings on the matter, as of this writing. The source went on to say Tish “understands it’s possible that it may not be easy seeing her move on.” However, she also “just hopes everyone sees how happy Dominic makes her.” The individual added:

Tish has never pushed her relationship with Dominic on any of her children and that’s not something she would ever do. She gets that it’s an adjustment for the whole family and doesn’t expect everyone to be on board every step of the way.

It was in November 2022 that the media personality went public with her relationship with 53-year-old Dominic Purcell. Fans may know the actor best for his leading role on the Fox drama Prison Break (which is streamable with a Hulu subscription ). He’s also well known for his stint as Mick Rory/Heat Wave in the Arrowverse, which ended after he departed Legends of Tomorrow in 2021. Miley Cyrus was reportedly happy for Tish and Purcell when they became engaged this past spring. The “Flowers” singer was reportedly also present for their wedding, alongside half-siblings Brandi and Trace.