Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Is Red Hot In The Charts, So She Celebrated With A Red Hot Bikini

Miley Cyrus’ musical comeback has been making the headlines, from her annual New Year’s Eve bash to her single "Flowers," which has generated many rumors. The singer is no stranger to taking over the music scene, of course, and new music means she is also beginning a new journey. And she is celebrating with a red hot photo.

The former Disney star has been topping the Billboard charts since the release of “Flowers,” which has been out for just over a month. She is now able to add another achievement to the growing list for the single, as it’s #1 on Pop Radio. Cyrus took to Instagram to celebrate and thank her followers, along with a bikini photo:

With how well “Flowers” is doing on the charts, it’s not surprising that Miley Cyrus would want to share a grateful message (and fun photo) with her fans. It’s impressive to see that she is killing it on Billboard and radio, and after all that she’s been through, I love that for her. Plus, if she keeps showing love to the fans for her chart-toppers, the popularity may only grow.

“Flowers” and Cyrus’ upcoming album Endless Summer Vacation mark her first lead music releases since 2020’s Plastic Hearts. Since this new music is seemingly about her and ex Liam Hemsworth’s fallout, she may be ready to move on, and the world is moving on with her.

Cyrus and Hemsworth met on the set of 2009’s The Last Song, and it was a tumultuous relationship with ups, downs, makeups, and breakups. The pair eventually married in 2018 in a small and intimate wedding but divorced just two years later. With “Flowers,” Cyrus is making sure that everyone knows she’s good enough and she loves herself.

It’s hard to guess with any certainty what else Miley Cyrus will sing about on Endless Summer Vacation, but with her parents’ third divorce, she more than has enough on her plate and inspiration for songs. I'm curious to hear what tracks are included on the upcoming album and if she pulls any inspiration from other songs, like she's rumored to have done with “Flowers” and Bruno Mars’ “When I Was Your Man.”

The Hannah Montana star has definitely come a long way since she first started, and it’s always intriguing to see what she will come up with next. She’s always changing things up but not caring about what others think, and Cyrus is coming in hot with this new era, both in her music and photoshoots.

Whether Miley Cyrus will be able to continue her hot streak on the charts remains to be seen, but it wouldn’t be surprising if Endless Summer Vacation becomes her fourth #1 album. Fans may not want to expect her back on The Voice any time soon!