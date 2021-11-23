Monday Night Raw's Seth Rollins Was Attacked By A Fan, And WWE Fans Are Stunned

Monday Night Raw had a bit of unexpected chaos in its latest installment when a fan got into an altercation with WWE superstar Seth Rollins . The moment, which immediately sparked stunned reactions from fans all over social media, was incredibly scary and has people asking a lot of questions about what exactly happened.

The moment occurred shortly after Seth Rollins went up against Finn Bálor in the ring. Rollins defeated Bálor and did his typical heel walk away from the ring like he’s the baddest man on the planet. Suddenly, a man appeared on the camera and speared Rollins to the ground, and attempted to fight him. The moment briefly aired on Monday Night Raw before cameras cut away, as seen in the video below.

The announcers reacted at first as if this was some unexpected arrival by another WWE superstar, but their quick silence definitely tipped off many at home that this wasn’t part of the show. It didn’t take long for videos from the audience to pop up, which show just how brutal the tackle was on Seth Rollins.

The fan appears to have run quite a distance to take down Seth Rollins and continued to attack him on the ground. Alternate angles of the attack showed the fan got ahold of Rollins’ hair and pulled on it while WWE officials and security tried to pull him off.

It’s impressive that Seth Rollins managed to stay in character throughout the entire attack, especially given that he likely had no idea who that guy was and what his intentions were. I definitely think this had to be a scary moment for those backstage, most of all his wife and current Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

As for what became of the attacker, there’s video footage of security removing the man through the building. Apparently, security didn’t want to take him out through the backstage area, as the video shows officials leading him up the ramp as fans jeered and made comments to him.

Luckily, it seems Rollins is no worse for wear, which is the best anyone can hope for in this situation. Video from fans showed him goofing around and showboating not long after the fan was removed, which is pretty impressive given all that just transpired.

Fan attacks on WWE superstars are rare, but they do occur from time to time. One notable example from recent memory occurred when a fan rushed the ring and took WWE Legend and cancer survivor Bret Hart to the ground during his Hall of Fame speech . That man was ultimately charged for tackling Hart, so one has to think the same could happen for Seth Rollins’ attacker on Monday Night Raw. Of course, we can only wait and see and hope this isn’t some bizarre twist on that Red Notice egg skit .

Monday Night Raw airs over on USA on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Here’s hoping future episodes don’t have any more participants from the cheap seats that jump in on the fray, and that fans leave the fighting to the professional wrestlers in the ring.