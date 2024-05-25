The Most 'Interesting Thing' About Young Sheldon Getting Canceled, According To Iain Armitage

There are many shows ending and having been canceled in 2024 and, on that note, Young Sheldon just recently completed its run on CBS after seven seasons. The Big Bang Theory prequel was previously rumored to be ending after Season 7 and when it was confirmed, fans were definitely in their feelings. And, as you can imagine, the cast and crew have shared their thoughts as well. And, now, the show's lead actor, Iain Armitage, is revealing the most "interesting thing" about the cancellation.

Iain Armitage was merely eight years old when he stepped into the shoes of Sheldon Cooper. Ahead of the series finale, the now 15-year-old threw back to his first day on set, and it was an adorable gut-punch that showed just how much time had passed since then. Armitage spoke to the LA Times about his tenure on the show and the fact that it is the longest role he’s done. And, with that, comes an intriguing piece of reality for the star:

It’s funny to think about because, especially with this show, I’ve fallen into such a rhythm with this character. I’ve been doing it for seven years, so it doesn’t really feel that much like a massive acting challenge anymore because, up until three weeks ago, I was doing it every day, for five days. I go through hair and makeup, I slip on those shoes and I’m in character. The more interesting thing, to me at least, will be when I next act. How does that look?

Surely, that could definitely be said for a number of actors who play a major role for a significant amount of time. I can imagine that it's hard to just be finished with a gig like that, especially if it’s taken up a chunk of your life. While Young Sheldon wasn't Iain Armitage’s only role, it’s what he’s become most known for, and he'll likely maintain that notoriety for years to come. As a fan, I'll say that it will certainly be weird to see him take on different roles, even more so now since he’s getting older.

All good things must come to an end, though, and fans had been preparing to say goodbye to Young Sheldon for a little while, as were the actors. Based on the social media posts and tributes he's shared over the years, one gets the impression that the Scoob! actor will always treasure his time working on the hit sitcom. However, it seems it's time for him to branch out and spread his wings as an actor, and he’s excited for what’s on the horizon:

Yeah. For so many people on our set, myself included, it was very hard to say goodbye. But I think it would have been hard to say goodbye if it had happened tomorrow or in 10 years. I don’t necessarily think that for me it was this massive letting go where I was so mournful it was happening right now. At the end of the day, as much as I love it, and as fun as it has been, it is a job. And all jobs like this do come to an end. I’m looking forward to what happens next.

Iain Armitage paid tribute to Young Sheldon before the series finale, which ended with Sheldon going to CalTech following George Sr.’s death, and it was very emotional. The two-part finale also featured a Big Bang reunion, as Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik returned as adult Sheldon and Amy Farrah Fowler, respectively. (And their inclusion helped solve some TBBT inconsistencies. While it was indeed sad to say goodbye to the beloved coming-of-age comedy, it's comforting that it went out on a beautiful note.

It shouldn’t be too long before Iain Armitage lands a new role and, given the experience he has, one would think he'll be a solid Hollywood commodity. Still, it would be nice to see him reprise his role as Sheldon again at some point. With the Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage spinoff premiering this fall as part of the 2024 TV schedule, maybe Sheldon Cooper will take a break from CalTech and visit his brother, sister-in-law, and niece? Who knows but, right now, I'm glad Armitage is seemingly at peace with his show's conclusion.