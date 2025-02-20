I Was Loving Nancy Travis’ Reunion With Tim Allen On Shifting Gears, But Is There More Where That Came From? What She Says
Everybody loves a fun TV reunion, and sitcom fans had it made when Last Man Standing vet Nancy Travis re-joined Tim Allen on-screen for his newest network comedy, ABC’s Shifting Gears. She popped in for the Valentine’s Day episode for some low-level post-grief connecting with Allen’s widower Matt, and while we’re happy it didn’t immediately spark a romantic subplot, it would certainly be great to have the actress back, not to mention all the other LMS vets.
With Allen and Travis’ former on-screen daughter Kaitlin Dever set to cause post-apocalyptic chaos on The Last of Us Season 2, the Kominsky Method vet spoke with US Weekly about working again with Last Man Standing colleagues (and making them laugh). When asked about the possibility of Dever and her fictional siblings potentially popping up in Matt and Riley’s lives, Travis said:
Though Nancy Travis did share the potentially disappointing viewpoint that she doesn't really foresee herself playing Allen's on-screen wife again, she does sound up for returning to the show in the future as Charlotte, assuming the character's connection with Matt bucks romantic expectations. I think it'd be great to have a sitcom like this with two non-married adult characters of the opposite sex who become BFFs without any lovey-dovey complications.
Not that Travis would have to be the one to make that happen, since Matt could also spark a friendship with characters played by other Last Man Standing vets like Amanda Fuller or Molly McCook. Though they might prefer to pal around with Kat Dennings' Riley.
While she was the first LMS vet to join Allen again in Shifting Gears, we already know she won't be the last, as fellow former co-star Jay Leno will appear in a future episode. And Travis doesn't think it'll end there, either, even bringing up Dennings' former sitcom as well. In her words:
And we will be here waiting and watching for all of those characters to show up. How cool would it be if there was some kind of a car show, and all of the attendees were actors from past Tim Allen and Kat Dennings projects? Jonathan Taylor Thomas, this means you. Or, you know, whoever.
Even though Last Man Standing's former showrunner Kevin Abbott is currently heading up Reba McEntire's Happy Place on NBC, Shifting Gears is spearheaded by Michelle Nader, who was a writer and producer on 2 Broke Girls. So there's definitely connective tissue running throughout this show, even if it's not all connected to Tim Allen's past.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Shifting Gears airs new episodes every Wednesday night on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET, and streams the next day with a Hulu subscription.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
I Didn't Predict 90 Day Fiancé And Robot Chicken Crossing Paths In 2025, But That's Happening And I'm Thrilled
Former Survivor Contestant Arrested For Racketeering And More, Now Goes By the Nickname ‘Gun Drop’