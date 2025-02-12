Tim Allen Is Welcoming Another Last Man Standing Co-Star To Shifting Gears, And We Can All Guess How That'll Work

The 2025 TV schedule welcomed Tim Allen back to the world of sitcoms with the premiere of Shifting Gears, which immediately became a ratings competitor on Wednesday nights. Alongside fellow sitcom vet Kat Dennings, Allen's show seems destined for a Season 2 renewal any day now. And while the wait is on for that piece of good news, ABC has something for fans of Last Man Standing to celebrate: one of Allen's former co-stars will arrive on his new show. Prepare to see Jay Leno himself on Shifting Gears, presumably for some classic car banter!

Yes, the former Tonight Show host will join Tim Allen on a sitcom yet again, making him the second major Last Man Standing alum to reunite with the Home Improvement icon on ABC. Nancy Travis' casting was announced weeks ago. Unlike Travis, however, Leno isn't coming on board to play a new character. Instead, he'll make a cameo as himself when he brings his car into Parker Customs for some repairs. And it's a safe bet that this means Leno's issue is going to be classic car-related, in a nod to the star's real-life collection of vehicles.

It's also a safe bet that this means Leno won't be recurring on Shifting Gears like he did on Last Man Standing, but it should be fun to see him back in the sitcom sphere... and I already want to know what this version of Jay Leno and Tim Allen's Matt Parker make of each other. The episode featuring him is called "Gummies" and will air as Episode 9 of Season 1 on March 12. Per ABC, here's a taste of what to expect from the installment:

Riley is horrified when she finds weed gummies in Carter’s pocket, prompting surprising advice from Matt. Meanwhile, Eve inadvertently lands Gabriel and Stitch in hot water after asking them to donate to a charity auction.

No details are dropped in the episode description about what brings Jay Leno and I can only assume one of his classic cars into Matt's shop. That does make me wonder if the cameo will indeed be just one quick scene or two to spice up the episode rather than Leno playing a key part in the episode. Whatever the reason for Leno to show up and encounter Matt, it should be a blast from the past for Last Man Standing fans. Like Shifting Gears, you can find Last Man Standing streaming with a Hulu subscription.

With their mutual episode of Shifting Gears almost exactly a month away from when Leno's casting was announced, streaming Last Man Standing is the best way to get a fix of the former talk show legend and Tim Allen bantering, sitcom-style. As for the rest of the Shifting Gears crew, keep tuning in to ABC on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET for new episodes, ahead of Abbott Elementary.