Nathan Fillion Has Gone Full Mustache, And He Knows He Resembles Blue Bloods’ Tom Selleck

The SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike still happening, and actors may be discouraged from dressing up for Halloween as their favorite Hollywood characters this year. However, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with taking inspiration from your favorite actors in daily life like Nathan Fillion seems to be doing. As The Rookie star, alongside the greater actor community, is taking some time off from playing his usual roles, he recently debuted a very Tom Selleck-like mustache, and he’s really leaning into the look.

Fillion was spotted joining actors on the picket line earlier this month in front of Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California. Check him out:

(Image credit: David Livingston/Getty Images)

If you’re not yet sold on the Tom Selleck of it all, you should watch Fillion’s fun impression of the Magnum P.I. and Blue Bloods star on his Instagram. While the actor is surely bored at the moment without Season 6 of The Rookie to film after its renewal earlier this year , Fillion has started to do a few impressions alongside his very fun 'stache. Take a look:

A post shared by Nathan Fillion (@nathanfillion) A photo posted by on

Yep… actors must be going through it right now without their typical schedule on set to fill their time. Ahead of the SAG-AFTRA strike going into effect back in July, Nathan Fillion’s ABC action series went into its Season 5 finale in the spring with great news regarding its future. The network announced development on a sixth season, which we imagine he would have been hard at work on over the summer and premiering on the 2023 TV schedule if the strikes hadn't happened. When the announcement was made, Fillion shared that he “couldn’t be more proud” to be part of The Rookie and returning for another season.

Considering Fillion is all about the police crime procedural, it’s not a stretch that he might want to emulate Mr. Tom Selleck, especially considering the actor’s own background in acting. Selleck, of course, iconically played private investigator Thomas Magnum in the ‘80s hit Magnum P.I. before coming back to CBS for Blue Bloods, which has been on the air for 13 seasons now. Blue Bloods was renewed as well, but has not filmed its 14th season due to the strikes. Rumors did swirl about the 78-year-old having “pain and agony” on the set of Season 13, but his rep denied it .

In addition to Fillion being all about mustaches and crime TV shows, the actor is set to be part of James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy cast as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern. He’ll join David Corenswet’s Superman, Rachel Brosnahan’s Lois Lane, Isabela Merced’s Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi’s Mr. Terrific and Anthony Carrigan’s Metamorpho. You can check out recent fan art of Fillion as the DC character that James Gunn got behind as he started working on one of the highly anticipated upcoming DC movies .