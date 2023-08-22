Rumors Swirled Tom Selleck Had Been Having Troubles On The Blue Bloods Set. His Rep Responded

Blue Bloods fans are anticipating the long-running procedural’s upcoming 14th season. Even after over a decade, many still take pleasure in seeing Tom Selleck's Frank Reagan fight for justice as the New York Police Commissioner and have Reagan family dinners in his spare time. As of late though, some behind-the-scenes rumors have been swirling around the leading man. Insiders claimed that the 78-year-old actor has had troubles on set, and his rep is now responding to the speculation.

The Magnum P.I. alum has allegedly been suffering from severe pain and had been forced to use a stunt double on Blue Bloods, according to RadarOnline. Sources claim that arthritis is “obviously affecting him” and that he’s “in a lot of pain and agony.” While the source reportedly says that the star has been to the doctors and learned techniques to help with the purported issues, his rep insists that he’s “fit and vigorous,” denying any reports that his client is in “constant pain.”

It should be pointed out that a number of people around Tom Selleck’s age would probably be experiencing some type of pain or body aches, especially if they’re doing the type of work he's called upon to do. There's also another major piece of information that must be mentioned in regard to these claims, which should be taken with a grain of salt. The CBS show is currently not in production due to the ongoing WGA writers’ strike and SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike so, if this were all true, then it would probably be in reference to work on Season 13.

Tom Selleck has portrayed Frank Reagan since the procedural's debut in 2010. Though the TV icon has continued to age (as has his character), he's seemingly shown no signs of slowing down or any desire to exit the series If he ever does, the show definitely would not be the same. In many ways, he serves as the focal point of the cop/family drama, and the dynamics would shift considerably if he weren't around.

The actor previously opened up about Blue Bloods’ longevity and success, attributing that to the fact that it’s a character-driven show that doesn’t always focus on the nitty gritty of police work. That was certainly the case when it came to the show's 13th season, which provided some sweet surprises. Tom Selleck reunited with Magnum P.I. co-star Larry Manetti for an episode during the season, and he wasn’t the only one who reunited with a former acting partner. Donnie Wahlberg once again worked with Jennifer Esposito, who reprised her role as Danny’s former partner, Jackie Curatola, in the season finale.

Though its budget has been reduced, one would hope that Blue Bloods will still deliver enough high-stakes action and surprises to keep viewers satisfied. I'm also hopeful that its lead, veteran star -- regardless of the rumors -- remains in good health. While you wait for him and his co-stars to kick off production and deliver new episodes, stream past episodes using a Paramount+ subscription.