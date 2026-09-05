As An NCIS Fan, I Love LL Cool J’s Reason For Having Played Sam For So Long

LL Cool J has been part of the NCIS franchise for well over a decade. He starred as Special Agent Sam Hanna on NCIS: Los Angeles for 14 seasons and then immediately jumped over to NCIS: Hawai’i as a recurring guest star. Since Hawai’i, the rapper has appeared in a few episodes of the Mothership series. Now, he’s starring in another spinoff, NCIS: New York, premiering this fall amid the 2026 TV schedule. LL just recently explained why he's played Sam for so long and, as a fan, I love his take.

Before NCIS: New York was announced, it was hard to say wheheter LL Cool J would ever make a permanent return to the franchise or if he would just keep making guest appearances. So the new spinoff was a pleasant surprise. In a recent interview with TV Insider, LL (whose real name is James Todd Smith) was asked what he enjoys about Sam that keeps bringing him back, and I absolutely love his answer:

I think he's a hero, and he does things in his life that Todd would never do in his life. He puts his life on the line for others consistently, family and friends.

That’s the great thing about doing a show like NCIS. An actor can take on the role of a hero, saving lives and putting themselves in harm's way. Overall, a performer is getting the chance to step into the shoes of someone who's completely different from them. Of course, I think LL Cool J is a pretty cool person, but Sam Hanna definitely brings the action. Also, there are so many stories that can still be told about Sam. No matter how long he’s been playing this character, LL will seemingly never get tired of it:

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I just like this character. I think this is a really cool character. And, when you're blessed with an opportunity to play a character like this and do so many different things, it's just cool. I mean, really, that's really what it is. It's just fun, and it's cool to do it. It ain’t that deep, it’s just cool.

Someone may be tempted to think that after an actor plays the same character for 14 years, the first opportunity you have to step away from the role, you’d take it. However, I'm thankful that LL Cool J immediately went to NCIS: Hawai’i after LA ended, and he’s been on a roll since. I cannot wait to see Sam Hanna regularly again once New York premieres, and I hope the show continues to build on him as a character.

Given LL Cool J has remained a staple of the NCIS franchise for almost two decades, fans may be comforted to know he has no plans to leave any time soon. Of course, it’s hard to tell how NCIS: New York will go but, either way, it seems fans still have plenty of time to spend with Sam.

Luckily, fans won’t have to wait too long for NCIS: New York. The upcoming spinoff is set to premiere on Tuesday, October 6 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, following the Season 24 premiere of NCIS. Episodes will also be available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription on Wednesdays after the show premieres.