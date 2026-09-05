AGT’s Howie Mandel Gives An Update On Simon Cowell’s Surgery And Reacts To Heidi Klum’s Return

There have been some amazing acts thus far on America’s Got Talent’s Season 21 since the quarterfinals went live on the 2026 TV schedule. We’ve seen viral rocker Nene Royal return to the stage, as well as the contortionist whose audition made me scream. One thing (or person, rather) we haven’t seen, though, is Simon Cowell, as the fan-favorite judge stepped away to have back surgery. Howie Mandel has an update for fans on Cowell's status, and he also responded to the news of Heidi Klum’s impending return.

Terry Crews announced on the August 25 episode of AGT that Simon Cowell would be missing a few episodes due to a back operation that couldn’t be postponed. On September 3, Howie Mandel spoke out to provide us with an update, telling E! News:

As I talk to you, he is just hours out of surgery. I heard that it was a success, everything's OK.

It’s great to hear that Simon Cowell’s back surgery was a success, according to his fellow AGT judge, though there’s still no indication how long his recovery will take or when we can expect to see him back on the NBC talent competition. Howie Mandel admitted he hadn’t talked to Cowell yet, pointing to his face as he joked:

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I haven't called him yet. I don't know that, this close to surgery, if this is the first thing you need to see.

Simon Cowell has been experiencing issues since breaking his back in an electric bike accident in 2020. The talent producer underwent an 11-hour surgery to have spinal fusions and a metal rod inserted into his back, from which he recovered relatively quickly. However, he reinjured himself in a second e-bike accident less than two years later.

Howie Mandel said he can’t wait to see Simon Cowell “and give him my best wishes,” but in the meantime, America’s Got Talent fans will see a familiar face rejoining the panel in Cowell’s place.

(Image credit: Trae Patton/NBC)

Heidi Klum Is Returning To AGT As A Guest Judge While Simon Cowell Is Out

Of course no one can replicate the dry, British wit that Simon Cowell brings to America’s Got Talent, and for the first week of his absence, no one tried. However, longtime SNL cast member Kenan Thompson joined the judges last week, and for the upcoming episode — the final night of live quarterfinals — we’ll see Heidi Klum reclaim her spot at the judges’ table.

Howie Mandel reacted to the big news, saying:

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Next week is Heidi Klum, which is really exciting. She’s coming back to take the seat, and then I’m hoping that Simon makes his way back and has a speedy, quick recovery.

Heidi Klum was a judge on AGT for Seasons 8-13 and 15-19, before she stepped away in 2025 ahead of her return to Project Runway. It will be so much fun to see her join Howie Mandel, Mel B and Sofía Vergara. I can’t help but wonder if Terry Crews will put her in charge of the Golden Buzzer.

We’ll have to tune in to find out when America’s Got Talent’s final night of the Season 21 quarterfinals airs live at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday, September 29, on NBC and streaming the next day with a Peacock subscription.