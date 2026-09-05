AGT’s Howie Mandel Gives An Update On Simon Cowell’s Surgery And Reacts To Heidi Klum’s Return
Get well soon, Simon!
There have been some amazing acts thus far on America’s Got Talent’s Season 21 since the quarterfinals went live on the 2026 TV schedule. We’ve seen viral rocker Nene Royal return to the stage, as well as the contortionist whose audition made me scream. One thing (or person, rather) we haven’t seen, though, is Simon Cowell, as the fan-favorite judge stepped away to have back surgery. Howie Mandel has an update for fans on Cowell's status, and he also responded to the news of Heidi Klum’s impending return.
Terry Crews announced on the August 25 episode of AGT that Simon Cowell would be missing a few episodes due to a back operation that couldn’t be postponed. On September 3, Howie Mandel spoke out to provide us with an update, telling E! News:
It’s great to hear that Simon Cowell’s back surgery was a success, according to his fellow AGT judge, though there’s still no indication how long his recovery will take or when we can expect to see him back on the NBC talent competition. Howie Mandel admitted he hadn’t talked to Cowell yet, pointing to his face as he joked:
Simon Cowell has been experiencing issues since breaking his back in an electric bike accident in 2020. The talent producer underwent an 11-hour surgery to have spinal fusions and a metal rod inserted into his back, from which he recovered relatively quickly. However, he reinjured himself in a second e-bike accident less than two years later.
Howie Mandel said he can’t wait to see Simon Cowell “and give him my best wishes,” but in the meantime, America’s Got Talent fans will see a familiar face rejoining the panel in Cowell’s place.
Heidi Klum Is Returning To AGT As A Guest Judge While Simon Cowell Is Out
Of course no one can replicate the dry, British wit that Simon Cowell brings to America’s Got Talent, and for the first week of his absence, no one tried. However, longtime SNL cast member Kenan Thompson joined the judges last week, and for the upcoming episode — the final night of live quarterfinals — we’ll see Heidi Klum reclaim her spot at the judges’ table.
Howie Mandel reacted to the big news, saying:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Klum was a judge on AGT for Seasons 8-13 and 15-19, before she stepped away in 2025 ahead of her return to Project Runway. It will be so much fun to see her join Howie Mandel, Mel B and Sofía Vergara. I can’t help but wonder if Terry Crews will put her in charge of the Golden Buzzer.
We’ll have to tune in to find out when America’s Got Talent’s final night of the Season 21 quarterfinals airs live at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday, September 29, on NBC and streaming the next day with a Peacock subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.