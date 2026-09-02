I’m Cracking Up Over The Reason NCIS’ Jimmy Is Rubbing Parker The Wrong Way In Season 24

NCIS is still more than going strong over two decades after its debut, and it doesn't seem to be slowing up. The series is gearing up for its 24th season, which is set to hit the 2026 TV schedule, and there’s a lot to look forward to. For instance, there's Michael Weatherly’s much-anticipated return as Tony DiNozzo as well as the resolution of Season 23's cliffhanger. It’s not all drama, though, as I can’t stop laughing over the reason Parker has beef with Jimmy.

CBS has released the NCIS Season 24 trailer, and it has everything. There's drama, mystery and action but, of course, there are some light-hearted moments sprinkled in as well. NCIS can definitely be a comedy when it wants to be, and fans get their first taste of what Season 24 has to offer in the new trailer. But the moment between Jimmy (Brian Dietzen) and Parker (Gary Cole) is just sweet (no pun intended).

The trailer kicks off with Jimmy happily arriving at work with some delectable treats, celebrating a “new era” at NCIS. He’s brought cake for the whole gang and offers some to Parker. Unfortunately, Parker declines, and in his most serious tone, tells Jimmy that he’s the “sweets guy.” And that makes Jimmy shut right up. Check it out:

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Parker has brought the team a handful of sweets throughout his time on the show, and I never knew that he took the job so seriously. What makes the moment between him and Jimmy even wilder is that the team can't even enjoy the cake because they have to deal with a dead body in a Navy hangar. It’s almost as if that’s Jimmy’s karma for bringing sweets when he shouldn’t have. And, if the rest of the humor this season is anything like that small scene, then I'm ready to see how this plays out.

Meanwhile, the trailer also gives fans a look at Tony’s return and, even though he’s now “Very Special Not Agent Anthony DiNozzo,” it’s like nothing has changed (including the very orange walls). I’m excited to see his dynamics with the rest of the team, since he hasn’t worked with any of them aside from McGee and Jimmy. Overall, though, I just know that the sight of those three together again will be like Heaven for this fan.

Just seeing the Season 24 trailer makes me so excited for these new episodes of NCIS. I just hope that these next several weeks go by quickly. I'm eager to see all the drama play out, and that includes this potentially burgeoning desert feud between Jimmy and Parker.

NCIS Season 24 premieres on Tuesday, October 6 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, and will stream the next day with a Paramount+ subscription. All episodes of the show are also streamable on that platform, so fans can catch up while waiting for the new season.