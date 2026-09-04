LL Cool J Had A Cryptic Response When Asked Who Should Cameo In NCIS: New York. Now I Have An Idea

The 2026 TV schedule is heating up, with the NCIS franchise officially returning next month. Along with new seasons of the Mothership, NCIS: Origins, and NCIS: Sydney, CBS will be airing a brand new spinoff, NCIS: New York. LL Cool J will be reprising his beloved NCIS: Los Angeles role as Special Agent Sam Hanna, but could there be other NCIS: LA characters joining him in the Big Apple? Both the rapper and his fellow co-star Scott Caan had a cryptic response when asked who should cameo, and now I have an idea.

LL Cool J And Scott Caan’s Cryptic Response

There have been plenty of crossovers across the NCIS franchise over the years. It can be assumed that NCIS: New York will have a crossover or two, even if it’s not right away. But that doesn’t mean that the stars aren’t already thinking about who could come and play. While speaking with TV Insider, LL Cool J and Caan were asked if there was anyone in the franchise they hope to have on the new series. The two have ideas, but unfortunately, they’re not saying anything:

LL Cool J: I mean, we’re gonna leave it open. I have someone in mind, but I’m not gonna say who.

I mean, we’re gonna leave it open. I have someone in mind, but I’m not gonna say who. Scott Caan: I do too.

I hate that they’re both being so secretive about their choices, and I can’t tell if it’s because they don’t want to get fans excited if it doesn’t happen or if it’s already in motion. Even if there isn’t any crossover any time soon on New York, the show is still going to be great, but you can’t help but hope for the inevitable. If anything, it seems like the doors are open for anyone to come on, as LL Cool J pointed out:

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But we’re gonna leave it open. They’re all welcome. You know what I’m saying? The one thing about it is the whole universe is welcome. We’re the new kids on the block in terms of the franchise and the show.

Since the door is open to just about anyone on NCIS, who knows who could swing by. It would be fun to see LL Cool J and Caan’s characters interact with other NCIS favorites. As of now, nothing has been confirmed as to who could be appearing on the new show, and what crossovers could be happening. But I have some ideas.

Who I Need To See On NCIS: New York

Considering the amount of characters that have appeared on the NCIS shows, it’s hard to narrow it down to just one. At the very least, I would love for Sam to reunite with some of his OSP buddies. Aside from Daniela Ruah’s brief appearance in the franchise’s 1,000th episode, LL Cool J is the only NCIS: LA character who has consistently continued to appear since the show ended in 2023. It would be fun to see more NCIS: LA characters, even if it’s not long.

Unfortunately, it might be hard to get Sam’s former partner in the Big Apple. Chris O’Donnell, who starred as G. Callen, is busy running a firehouse on 9-1-1: Nashville. Eric Christian Olsen, meanwhile, may not be playing Deeks anytime soon, but he’s serving as a new executive producer on NCIS: Origins. So it's not as bad.

Meanwhile, an NCIS star is already hoping to appear, with Diona Reasonover throwing her hat into the ring. What would get Kaisie Hines to go to New York is unknown, but that would be a fun crossover, especially after she and Sam worked together during his last appearance.

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Whatever happens, I just need someone from the NCIS franchise to make an appearance on NCIS: New York. If and when that happens remains to be seen. At the very least, the newest NCIS series will premiere on Tuesday, October 6 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day with a Paramount+ subscription.