I Did Not Peg Jennifer Aniston As Being The Margarita Queen, But This Fun Story From Practical Magic 2's Sandra Bullock Confirms It

Did you know Sandra Bullock and Jennifer Aniston are real-life besties? The two Hollywood stars met over 15 years ago when they were attending a mutual friend’s wedding and have been close ever since. And as Bullock has just revealed, Aniston is the friend she goes to when she wants to have a fabulous margarita.

The topic came up in an interview between Bullock and Nicole Kidman, since they’re currently promoting the premiere of Practical Magic 2 on the 2026 movie schedule. In the Practical Magic movies, they play sisters who love their “midnight margaritas”. When asked if Bullock has her own margarita recipe, she said this:

Oh, I don’t do it, but a girlfriend of mine makes a very potent, fresh one… [Jennifer Aniston], I don’t know what she does.

Why have your own margarita recipe when one of your BFFs can whip one up? As Bullock added in the People interview:

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She has a heavy pour… It is fierce. She uses fresh limes, and she has a way to do it. It’s frothy. It’s so good, and it will knock you on your ass. And, it has. Like, anytime I’ve suffered, it’s been in her hands, but it’s so good. It’s so good.

Hey, if a drink is going to take one out, at least let it be from a good friend. The story had Nicole Kidman’s curiosity piqued, and she said this:

Jen, you gotta invite me over... you gotta share that one.

These days, Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are reportedly great friends, too, so perhaps the three of them all sharing a midnight margarita could happen. While Bullock and Kidman have known each other since making Practical Magic back in 1998, reports say they are “much closer now than they were almost 30 years ago,” when they made the original movie together.

Both Kidman and Bullock must have more in common than ever, considering they are wickedly successful actresses as well as moms who are no longer in their long-term relationships. For Bullock, her partner Bryan Randall died in 2023 after a private battle with ALS. She has two adopted children. Kidman filed for divorce from her husband of 19 years, Keith Urban, last September. She has four children herself, two of which she shares with the singer.

In Practical Magic 2, the actresses reprise their roles as the Owens sisters, who are witches living in a New England town. This time around, Sandra Bullock’s character's daughters are all grown up and played by Joey King and Maisie Williams. As the younger Owens sisters deal with the ramifications of the Owens family curse, Sally and Gilly must deal with a new magical family struggle once again.

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Bullock has said that one big reason she wanted to make the sequel was because of how the franchise confronts generational patterns. So, we can’t wait to see it when it hits theaters on September 10.

While we wait for that day, though, you can work on perfecting your margarita recipe while Bullock continues to sip on Jennifer Aniston's.