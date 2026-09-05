Conan O’Brien Hyped One Aspect Of Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Wedding That Was ‘Perfection’

It’s been two months since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got married in Madison Square Garden , and I’m still chomping at the bit for details. Thankfully, they’re slowly being revealed here and there, with Conan O’Brien sharing his two cents on the ceremony. He specifically opened up about one element that was “perfection,” and it actually isn’t in regard to the couple; it has to do with their officiant, Adam Sandler .

It’s not surprising to know that Adam Sandler did a great job officiating Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding. However, the good reviews keep coming in, which further proves how fantastic he was. Case in point: here’s what Conan O’Brien had to say about the Sandman on Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend :

Adam Sandler was brilliant and really sweet and perfection. And I keep bothering him because we’re friends. I keep telling him how it’s one of the finest things I’ve seen a person do. He just hit the tone. He was funny. He was sweet. It was perfection.

This comment from O’Brien goes right along with what others have said about Sandler’s officiating. While the comedian allegedly didn’t prep much to marry Swift and Kelce , he did bring his signature charm, sweetness and sense of humor, and he did a perfect job.

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According to Jason Kelce, he knew Sandler would “crush” it before the wedding even happened, because of the “sweetness” he brings to all his work. He went on to say that the SNL vet was “absolutely fantastic," which his brother agreed with. This all plays into the second half of O’Brien’s thoughts on the Grown Ups star’s officiating, as he said:

They were lovely. [It] was just very heartwarming. The whole thing was just absolutely beautiful. And people have said this, but I’ll just double down: it was really sweet and real.

As O’Brien noted, this has been said before, and it’s been reiterated over and over again, proving how excellent Sandler was for this gig.

Along with being funny and sweet, Andy Reid said Sandler gave the couple advice too. That advice was to “keep kissing.” According to the Kansas City Chiefs’ head coach, the comedian was also “phenomenal” and “hysterical.” So, he was firing on all cylinders, and it sounds like he brought the house down as he married Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

It’s lovely to have that reiterated by Conan O’Brien too. He was one of many A-listers at the ceremony , and he feels like a great person to weigh in on Sandler because they’re both comedians and they’re friends. So, his praise carries weight, and it makes me want to know exactly what the Happy Gilmore star said during the ceremony even more.

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Hopefully, someday, we’ll get to hear Adam Sandler’s take on what it was like to marry Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. However, for now, Conan O’Brien saying that the Sandman was “perfection” is enough to hold me over and make me very happy.