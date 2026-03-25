NCIS: Origins Revealed Mary Jo’s Secret Relationship, And It’s With The Coworker I Least Expected

Warning: SPOILERS for the NCIS: Origins episode “The Gambler” are ahead!

As the Field Operation Support Officer and self-described “Head Secretary in Charge,” Tyla Abercrumbie’s Mary Jo Hayes ensures the NIS Pendleton office runs smoothly on NCIS: Origins. Her importance was once again highlighted tonight on the 2026 TV schedule in “The Gambler,” as everyone at the office was upset when it looked like she was going to be transferred. But before that happened, we learned that Mary Jo’s secretly been in a relationship with one of her NIS coworkers, and it’s the person I would have least expected before now.

(Image credit: CBS)

Mary Jo And Dalton Basement Are In A Relationship

If you’ve been watching NCIS: Origins since the beginning, then you’re well aware that NIS Agent Dalton, nicknamed “Dalton Basement,” isn’t exactly the most popular guy in the Pendleton branch. He largely keeps to himself in his office located in the, well, basement, to the point he didn’t even learn about the quarantine when Gibbs showed off his leadership potential a few weeks ago until the morning after. When he does come up to the surface, Dalton can come across as a “pain in the ass,” and he’s been especially annoying to Mary Jo. From demanding she find his missing letter opener to requesting she order something specifically for his office, he always find an excuse to complain to her.

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Only, it turns out his excuses had a deeper meaning. At the beginning of “The Gambler,” it’s revealed that Dalton was actually coming up with reasons to spend time with Mary Jo, and she discovered his romantic interest in her when a drawing of her from his sketchbook accidentally fell out. So, in keeping with the episode’s title, Mary Jo decided to gamble on a relationship with Dalton, and it’s paid off so far (and she certainly deserves it given what she’s been through).

She especially liked when he came to her defense against an old colleague of hers, and the brief altercation between the two men led Mary Jo and Dalton to learn that this colleague was involved with this NCIS: Origins case. Stream “The Gambler” with your Paramount+ subscription for the full picture of what went down.

(Image credit: CBS)

Will Mary Jo And Dalton’s Relationship Cause Problems In The Future?

Not only are Mary Jo and Dalton still together by the end of “The Gambler,” but Cliff Wheeler managed to get her transfer to Regional Director Ronald Barrett’s office canceled thanks to digging up dirt on Barrett and getting him placed on leave for sexual harassment. So all is well by the end of the episode, right? Well, yes, but I also wonder if Mary Jo and Dalton’s relationship might become an issue either sometime during the remainder of NCIS: Origins Season 2 or in Season 3.

Early on in “The Gambler,” Wheeler announced a series of new directives implemented by NIS Regional, including that all inter-office relationships need to be disclosed. Although Dalton is ok with doing this, Mary Jo is firmly for continuing to keep their romance a secret, but not because she’s embarrassed of him. Rather, she doesn’t want to jeopardize Dalton’s chances of becoming an NIS Special Agent in Charge, potentially even the Pendleton office if Wheeler gets promoted.

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So at the end of the episode, Mary Jo compromised and informed Gibbs, Lala, Mike and Randy about her and Dalton being together, so long as they keep it private. I don’t expect any of them to snitch on her, nor Vera if she finds out. However, what happens if someone less friendly learns about the relationship, or someone else just accidentally discovers it? If the information makes it back to Wheeler, will Mary Jo and Dalton get in trouble? Would this put a black mark on Dalton’s record and prevent him from becoming a Special Agent in Charge? Would that in turn result in their relationship ending?

It’s only a matter of time before the romance between these two is addressed again, if not the focus of another NCIS: Origins episode. Hopefully I’m just worrying over nothing, and that Mary Jo and Dalton have a happy future together. But at the same time, I’ll be keeping a close eye out as new Origins episodes air Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS to if something might throw a wrench in these particular works.