I Feel Like Marshals Is Trying To Give Us A Romance I Don't Want (But There Is Another One I'd Like More Of)

Spoilers for Season 1 of Marshals are ahead! You can stream old episodes with a Paramount+ subscription , and then catch new ones on CBS every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

Marshals really hasn’t been airing on the 2026 TV schedule for very long, and Kayce Dutton is still adjusting to his new life. He and Tate have been grieving the death of Monica , and all that has been happening as Luke Grimes' character learns to work with a whole new cast of characters who make up a team of US Marshals. Among these marshals is Andrea, and it feels like there could be a romantic spark between her and Kayce. However, I don’t actually want that to happen right now; I want another romance instead.

(Image credit: Fred Hayes/CBS)

I Think Marshals Is Trying To Set Up Kayce And Andrea, And I’m Not Here For It

Now, I’ve been sensing a vibe between Grimes’ Kayce and Ash Santos’ Andrea Cruz since the show started. However, at the end of this week’s episode, “In Low Places,” the team is sitting around the fire listening to Riley Green’s Garrett sing after saving Andrea, and she walks up to Kayce to talk to him after he walked away from everyone. She asks if he wants to be alone, and he says no.

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That led to a heartfelt moment between the two of them where Andrea told Kayce that she’s still trying to figure out her feelings toward living in Montana, but she’s “glad” that she’s “on a team with [Kayce].” Right after that, we get the final words of the episode, which come from Garrett, as he sings:

If I had it my way, I would just lean in and kiss your lips right now.

Maybe I’m reading too far into it, but that’s quite the note to end an episode on. Plus, this isn’t the first time these two have shared a moment together. So, it seems like something is being set up.

However, I think it’s way too soon for that. Kayce’s story on Yellowstone (which you can stream with a Peacock subscription ) always revolved around his now-late wife Monica and his love for her and their family. Her being dead is a very big deal, and it’s something I don’t think he’s going to move on from that fast.

So, I think Marshals needs to take a massive step very far away from Kayce and Andrea and take a huge leap toward a different relationship.

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(Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

I’d Rather See More Of Belle And Cal

While Kayce and Andrea seem to be a slow-ish burn (that’s still moving too fast for me), Marshals actually acted very quickly on a romance between Belle and Cal. However, since their kiss in Episode 7, it feels like we’ve been at a standstill with them, seeing as it ended with Belle calling the kiss a “terrible idea.”

Meanwhile, in this week’s episode, Belle asked Cal what was going on with him and told him he could trust her. He didn’t open up, but their chemistry was palpable. Plus, it’s clear these two get each other in a way that no one else does. Now, I’d like to see Marshals really capitalize on that chemistry and potential for a deeper relationship.

I do get that Cal is in no place for a relationship right now, and Belle has secrets we still need to unpack. However, I’m here for this connection. They clearly trust each other more than anyone else, and I think in the long run, these two could be in a relationship that helps them both heal.