Two Things: Anne Hathaway Is PERFECT Casting For Yesteryear, And I Could Not Put This Book Down

Boy, do I love a book I just can't put a book down. As many books as I enjoy, I wouldn't call them all page-turners. While some books are enjoyable to read at whatever pace I feel like reading them, there are others where I can't wait to get back to them every time I'm forced to put them down due to some adult responsibility getting in the way. That's what happened with Yesteryear. Caro Claire Burke's debut novel had me on the edge of my seat in total "what on earth is going on here" mode from beginning to end. What's more, not only am I relieved to know that this story has been optioned for a book-to-screen adaptation already, but also that they've already found the perfect lead -- Anne Hathaway.

I won't spoil anything major for you here about Yesteryear. Part of the greatness of the book is how it unfolds, and I wouldn't want to take that from anyone who's here because they're either planning to read the book, currently reading it, or curious about it. This is a spoiler-safe zone in terms of the plot. But I will start with an explanation of what it's about.

(Image credit: Knopf)

Yesteryear's Story Is A Wild Ride

The story follows Natalie, a wife, mother and social media influencer whose brand is all about being a traditional wife, raising her kids on her family's farm. While she's amassed quite a following by displaying her family's homestead lifestyle, the twist comes when Natalie wakes up to find herself in the actual 1800s, with no clue what's going on or how she got there. The story bounces between past and present (well, Natalie's present, anyway) as we learn more details about Natalie's backstory, how she made a name for herself as an influencer, and what goes into producing the content showcasing an idyllic ranch-set life.

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As fascinating as it is to understand who this woman is, every time we shift to Natalie's present-day situation, we're left asking, "What exactly is going on here?!" How did Natalie end up in the past? Is she even really in the past? Is this really happening? These are all questions she's asking herself, and we're right there with her in this mystery.

Yesteryear: A Novel: at Amazon I got my copy of Yesteryear as one of my Book of the Month picks, but if you're not a BOTM member, you can pick up a copy at Amazon.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Anne Hathaway As Natalie Is Perfection

Yesteryear only hit shelves in early April 2026, so it might seem fast that the novel is already lined up for a feature adaptation. "Already" is an understatement, as plans to bring this story to the screen have been in the works for years. In 2024, Deadline reported that there were bids from four different studios for the then-unpublished book. Just over a year later, in July 2025, Deadline reported that Amazon MGM Studios won the auction and planned to bring the book to the screen with Anne Hathaway on board to star and produce. Hannah Friedman is penning the screenplay.

I really believe that Anne Hathaway is casting-perfection here, as there are layers to this character that unfold throughout the story, and Hathaway's exactly the kind of actor who can tackle that kind of complexity in a captivating way. To put it mildly and without spoilers, Natalie isn't the most lovable character, but understanding what makes her tick is a big part of why I couldn't put this book down. Hathaway playing the role is a no-brainer if they're aiming to bring the same kind of interest and tension to the screen, while the mystery of Natalie's situation unfolds.

I haven't seen any updates on the status of the adaptation beyond those Deadline reports, so it's highly unlikely we'll see this one on the 2026 movie schedule. Anne Hathaway is an extremely busy woman in the industry (especially this year!), but hopefully, with Yesteryear now on bookshelves, there will be some update soon on the status of the film. In the meantime, we do have Hathaway starring in the Verity adaptation to look forward to this year, not to mention her role in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, among her numerous big-screen projects.