YouTube TV Finally Introduced The Update I've Waited Years For, But There’s Still Something Missing

I dunno what it says about my age that I can distinctly remember the first time TVs introduced picture-in-picture tech, but I was definitely young enough that it seemed like a complete gamechanger at the time. And I went on to utilize it maybe twice over the next few decades. But times have changed, and YouTube TV has totally upped the ante in the multi-picture game.

To be sure, everyone with a YouTube TV subscription has long been able to take advantage of four-screen viewing capabilities that were introduced some years ago. But the ever-present caveat has is that the options were limited to the platform’s de facto options, which have always been tied largely to sporting events and news programs. However, after years of customers asking for an a la carte option, the company has finally brought that update into existence.

That’s right, YouTube TV is now giving users the option for full multiview customization while enjoying just about anything the 2026 TV schedule has to offer. It’s available immediately in most areas, but will continue rolling out across the coming days for anyone who isn’t seeing the Build Your Multiview option upon logging in.

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The Biggest Advantage Of YouTube TV's New Multiview

Basically, audiences' multiview options will no longer be limited to the pre-chosen sports and news blocks, which would have already been a blessing solely involving sports, since there never seemed to be an option for the 3-4 games I actually wanted to cycle through the most.

But now viewers can theoretically spend Monday nights watching and listening to American Idol's performances while populating the other screens with Monday Night Football, FBI and a Food Network rerun. Or whatever combination one desires.

Personally, the best thing about this is being able to jump to different programs during ad breaks, so that I don't have to hear every last side effect for every last prescription medication that's been approved by the FDA in the past 10 years.

Plus, in the situations where wrestling programs will go picture-in-picture with ads during matches, I'll probably laugh at how much smaller that one screen looks compared to others. That's not really an advantage or anything, but still.

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Considering how many years it took the platform to bring this long-awaited option into existence, it would have been cool had it been the best version possible. However, there's a key limitation here that keeps this from being totally perfect.

For now, the Build Your Multiview option only works with live programming, and customers can only choose from whatever is currently airing. Which means it won't work with any TV shows, movies, sporting events, etc. that have been saved to DVR.

I don't know about everyone else, but there are definitely times on NFL Sundays or during mid-week NBA games where I'm playing DVR catch-up. And since it isn't always great to maneuver between recordings and live TV, I usually just check scores and highlights on my phone. So it would have been great if that option was already implemented in this multiview update.

For now, though, I'll just have to be appreciative with what I have, while still maintaining a certain level of aggravation every time YouTube TV and ESPN have issues, or when the service's negotations with networks stall out, or when prices go up.