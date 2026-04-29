Taylor Swift Finally Explained A Lyric Choice That Has Been Bothering Swifties For 20 Years: 'Literally My Life Question Answered'

This one is for the OGs. We’ve seen Taylor Swift release music across a series of eras, but there’s nothing quite like your first, is there? The mega star got her start 20 years ago with a series of country pop bangers from her debut album, including “Our Song.” Ever since it came out, fans have been talking about one line in the song that the icon herself has just shared the story behind. Let’s get into it:

Taylor Swift Explained That One Line In 'Our Song'

Of course, I’m talking about the part when Taylor Swift sings “When we’re on the phone, and you talk real slow, cause it’s late, and your mama don’t know.” Why didn’t Swift decide to go for the more obvious choice, “talk real low”? It just makes so much more sense! Here’s what Swift had to say during an interview with The New York Times:

I don’t like to have a word end with the same letter that the next word starts with... [Our Song] was supposed to be ‘when you’re on the phone and you talk real low,’ but I was like... I don’t like the ‘real low.’ So it turned into, ‘when you talk real slow.’ Certain words just, like, fly for me.

OK, so it was going to be “real low,” but Taylor Swift has a rule for herself that made her decide to ultimately change it. Since “real” ends with the letter “L” and “low” starts with the same letter, she felt like the lyrics needed to be changed. As a fan myself who thinks Taylor Swift is a lyrical genius, I’m not going to argue here – “slow” does roll off the tongue better when I think about it more.

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How Swifties Are Reacting To The Revelation

The explanation comes from an interview Taylor Swift did with The New York Times for the series on the “30 Greatest Living American Songwriters.” In a thread on Reddit, a bunch of fans couldn’t stop talking about her comments on “Our Song” and how long they’ve been waiting to hear her reasoning behind it. Take a look:

“Yes! That was the best tidbit from this whole interview. That has always bothered me too” - @eagle2001a

“Literally my life question answered” - @christopher_aia

“That line has bugged me for what, almost 20 years at this point? And now that revelation has freed me. I love the reasoning, it does flow better. Not sure if it’s something she’s shared before but it’s the first time I’ve ever heard it.” - @flybiscus

“I always took real slow to mean it was late at night and thy were falling asleep talking to each other on the phone. But I love this little revelation!” - @kaw_21

Now that this is out in the open, I know I appreciate the lyrical choice more, because I like that she decided not to pick her first instinct and always has her eye on the technical side of how words sound – even when she was 15 years old. It’s choices like this that I think have allowed Taylor Swift to be even better than a lot of great pop stars.

Swift’s latest comments on songwriting come as the singer is planning her wedding with Travis Kelce and has indirectly inspired one of 2026’s movie releases, Mother Mary, which has Anne Hathaway playing a pop star. It’s definitely interesting to hear the purpose behind a lyric in “Our Song” that has puzzled fans for two decades now.