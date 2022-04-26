NCIS Reveals First Look At Sean Murray's Real-Life Daughter Guest-Starring In New Episode

It seems like NCIS hasn’t pulled out all the stops just yet, even as the mostly Gibbs-free Season 19 approaches its end in May. In an upcoming episode, it'll be a family reunion. Sean Murray’s real-life daughter, Cay Ryan Murray, will be guest starring, and CBS has first-look photos at the appearance.

In the May 2 episode, “The Brat Pack,” Sean Murray’s Special Agent McGee forms a bond with a teenager, Teagan (Cay Ryan Murray), while NCIS investigates a ring of teenagers in connection to a string of break-ins. And the two of them will evidently join forces:

It’s always interesting when family members guest star on a TV show, and even more interesting when they don’t play family members. It’s unknown how McGee will form a bond with Teagan, but considering the real-life relationship between father and daughter, it likely wasn’t hard to connect on the screen.

This marks the first time Sean Murray will be appearing alongside his daughter on-screen on NCIS. It’s unknown if this will be the only appearance for Cay Ryan Murphy on the CBS procedural, but since it looks like Agent McGee could form a real bond with her character, it’s possible she could be in more episodes.

NCIS seems to be focusing more on McGee this season, considering fans met his mother-in-law for the first time. Cay Ryan Murphy playing somebody not at all related to McGee will be a different matter, but fans can enjoy seeing father and daughter on screen together. And perhaps even look for a resemblance! Depending on how the episode ends and whether their bond holds up, maybe McGee and Teagan's dynamic could be used again in the series.

Meanwhile, Season 19 of NCIS has been as intense as ever. The series recently added a new character to bring in more backstory for Agent Parker, played by Gary Cole. The Fosters alum Teri Polo was cast to play Vivian Kolchak, a former FBI agent who was once married to Parker. Learning more about Agent Parker can only be a good thing, as he had some big shoes to fill as Gibbs' replacement.

The series also recently, and finally, crossed over with the newest spinoff, NCIS: Hawai’i. The episode involved Wilmer Valderrama’s Nick Torres and Katrina Law’s Jessica Knight jetting off to the Aloha State after a key witness escaped. The two teamed up with Vanessa Lachey’s Jane Tennant and her team, and it made for a great hour.

Don’t miss Sean Murray’s daughter, Cay Ryan Murray, on the Monday, May 2 episode of NCIS, “The Brat Pack” on CBS! Check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule to see what else to look forward to! For when Season 19 will come to an end – hopefully with Mark Harmon at least making a cameo as Gibbs – check out our 2022 TV finale schedule.