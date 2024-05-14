NCIS Vet Pauley Perrette Shares Touching Post Mourning TV Journalist And 'Excellent Human' Sam Rubin

The entertainment industry has been mourning the loss of journalist Sam Rubin. The longtime entertainment reporter for KTLA Morning News died on May 10 at age 64 and many celebrities in Hollywood have been paying tribute to him. NCIS vet Pauley Perrette is among those sharing memories of the beloved journalist and even shared a clip from one of their most recent interviews.

Perrette took to Instagram after news broke about Rubin’s passing to pay tribute to him, noting that he “was a friend and an excellent human.” She also shared that while doing interviews was “not a pleasant part” of her job, she was always excited to be interviewed by him and see him on the red carpet “because he was real, he was fun and he was a friend.” Alongside her heartfelt message, the former actress also shared a short clip of the two of them on KTLA, where they kissed each other on the cheek:

The clip in question seems to be from an interview Perrette did in December, as she shared another clip where she’s wearing the same outfit. It was in promotion of her new documentary Red Ribbons of Love and just from the look of it, she was happy to be with Rubin and the rest of the KTLA team.

She also spoke with Rubin for certain milestones in her career, such as her final episode of NCIS. Unfortunately, Perrette was just on the phone, but she certainly sounded happy to be on the line with Rubin and the team. All in all, I'm glad that this clip was available for viewing, even years after the interview took place:

When one door on CBS closes, another one opens, as did for Perrette. She also spoke to Rubin during the initial COVID lockdown about her short-lived sitcom Broke, which was unfortunately canceled after one season. Since she retired from acting following the sitcom, it had likely been a long time since the two of them had spoken to each other or, at the very least, done an interview together. It's possible that their interview last December might have been their first conversation in a long time, making it all the more bittersweet that Perrette used a clip from it for her tribute.

Many other celebrities have been paying tribute to Sam Rubin, including Ben Stiller, Octavia Spencer, Jerry O’Connell, Ryan Reynolds, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Hanks, Kiefer Sutherland, and many, many more. Based on these reactions from some of the biggest names in Hollywood, he had a strong impact on the industry and a legacy that will continue.