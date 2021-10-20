New Amsterdam: Where You've Seen The NBC Stars Before

Now that it's well into its fourth season, NBC’s New Amsterdam is proving to be a reliable and — either appropriately or not — healthy medical drama hit for the network, particularly as it provides Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Tyler Labine, Jocko Sims, and Freema Agyeman with many chances to shine, often on a weekly basis. If you’re wondering why the ensemble looks familiar, it’s because the New Amsterdam cast has proven their star power in a number of other projects, on screens big and small. With that said, we’ll take this time to highlight their most notable appearances, while also discussing what projects they have in the future.

Ryan Eggold (Dr. Max Goodwin)

As Dr. Max Goodwin, the new medical director at the hospital that shares this show's name, Ryan Eggold plays the male lead in New Amsterdam. Away from this series, the actor is known for playing Tom Keen in NBC’s The Blacklist and its short-lived spin-off, The Blacklist: Redemption. Also, Eggold was seen as Ryan Matthews in The CW’s 90210. His other television credits include The Young and the Restless, Dirt, Entourage, Sons of Liberty, Out of Jimmy’s Head, Daybreak, United States of Tara, Brothers & Sisters, The War at Home, and Veronica Mars.

Away from television, Ryan Eggold played Walter Breachway in BlacKkKlansman. He also appeared in Never Rarely Sometimes Always, The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby, Fathers & Daughters, Lovesong, Battle Scars, The Single Moms Club, Beside Still Waters, Lucky Them, B-Side, Trophy Kids, Sirona, and Driving by Braille. Outside of acting, Eggold wrote, directed, produced, and composed Literally, Right Before Aaron. Next, the actor will be seen in A Jazzman’s Blues.

Janet Montgomery (Dr. Lauren Bloom)

In the role of Dr. Lauren Bloom, the head of the emergency department, Janet Montgomery plays a main character on NBC’s New Amsterdam. Most notably, she starred in WGN America’s Salem. Additionally, Montgomery is recognizable from Fox’s Human Target, CBS’s Made in Jersey, NBC’s This Is Us, and HBO’s Entourage. Her other TV credits include Black Mirror, The Romanoffs, Downton Abbey, Spies in Warsaw, Dancing on the Edge, Merlin, The League, and Skins.

Away from television, Janet Montgomery played Madeline/Little Swan in Black Swan. She also appeared in The Hills Run Red, Wrong Turn 3: Left for Dead, Our Idiot Brother, The Republic of Two, Amateur Night, 10 Things I Hate About Life, Happily Ever After, The Space Between Us, Retaliation, In a Relationship, and Nighthawks. Most recently, Montgomery was seen in 2020's Think Like a Dog.

Freema Agyeman (Dr. Helen Sharpe)

Playing the part of Dr. Helen Sharpe, the head of the oncology and hematology department, Freema Agyeman has a prominent part in New Amsterdam. For many TV viewers, the actress is best known for playing Martha Jones in BBC’s Doctor Who. She also appeared in ITV’s Law & Order: UK and Netflix’s Sense8. Additionally, Agyeman can be seen in Old Jack’s Boat, The Carrie Diaries, Little Dorrit, Torchwood, and The Bill. Furthermore, the actress appeared in Casualty, Mile High, and Silent Witness. As a voice actress, moreover, Agyeman is heard in Totally Doctor Who as well as the video game, Doctor Who: The Infinite Quest.

Additionally, outside of television, Freema Agyeman can be seen in Eat Locals, North v South, Six Degrees of Assassination, and Rulers and Dealers. She also appeared in 2004's short film, Aisha the American, at the very start of her career.

Jocko Sims (Dr. Floyd Reynolds)

As Dr. Floyd Reynolds, the deputy chair of surgery, Jocko Sims plays one of the main characters in NBC’s New Amsterdam. Most notably, the actor was seen as Lt. Carlton Burk on TNT’s The Last Ship. He also appeared in Starz’s Crash, Fox’s The Resident, ABC’s Castle, and Showtime’s Masters of Sex. Additionally, Sims had guest roles in I’m Dying Up Here, Franklin & Bash, Covert Affairs, NCIS, Burn Notice, Criminal Minds, Bones, Grey’s Anatomy, Private Practice, CSI, NYPD Blue, The Shield, MacGyver, and Yes, Dear. He can also be heard in American Dad!

Furthermore, outside of TV, Jocko Sims was seen in Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Dreamgirls, Jarhead, Something Is Killing Tate, Petting Zoo, and Beyond White Space. The actor also appeared in 2019's short film, Evelyn x Evelyn. Away from acting, Sims produced as well as directed the radio show, Apollo Night LA.

Tyler Labine (Dr. Ignatius “Iggy” Frome)

In the role of Dr. Ignatius "Iggy" Frome, the head of the psychiatry department, Tyler Labine has a high-standing part in New Amsterdam. Prior to this series, the TV actor starred in The CW’s Reaper, UPN’s Breaker High, Hulu’s Deadbeat, and ABC’s Invasion. Additionally, Labine can be seen in Boston Legal, Sons of Tucson, Animal Practice, Dead Last, That Was Then, Jake 2.0, Kevin Hill, Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency, and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. As a voice actor, furthermore, he can be heard in Netflix’s Voltron: Legendary Defender as Hunk.

Moreover, away from TV, Tyler Labine is best known for playing Dale in Tucker & Dale vs. Evil. He can also be seen in Someone Marry Barry, Super Troopers 2, The Boss, Little Evil, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, A Good Old Fashioned Orgy, Best Man Down, Zack and Miri Make a Porno, Flyboys, My Boss’ Daughter, Fathers & Sons, Cottage Country, and Escape Room. Additionally, Labine lent his voice to Monsters University. Most recently, the actor was briefly seen in Escape Room: Tournament of Champions. Next, Labine is set to star in Killing Winston Jones.

Anupam Kher (Dr. Vijay Kapoor)

Playing the part of Dr. Vijay Kapoor, the head of the neurology department, Anupam Kher was in three seasons of NBC’s New Amsterdam. An esteemed actor with over 500 credits to his name, Kher’s other TV credits include Sense8, The Boy with the Topknot, Mrs. Wilson, The Indian Detective, ER, MI-5, and 24: India. The actor was also the host of Lead India, Sawaal Dus Crore Ka, Say Na Something to Anupam Uncle, The Anupam Kher Show, People, and Bharatvarsh. Additionally, Kher was the Chairman of Film and Television Institute of India.

Moreover, away from television, Anupam Kher can be seen in a large swath of films, including (but certainly not limited to) Bend It Like Beckham, Silver Linings Playbook, Lust, Caution, Saaransh, Ram Lakhan, Lamhe, Khel, Darr, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Daddy, Vijay, Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara, Hotel Mumbai, The Accidental Prime Minister, Khosla Ka Ghosla!, and The Big Sick. Next, he’ll appear in Sooryavanshi, Zamaanat: And Justice For All, The Last Show, Koochie Koochie Hota Hai, Alert 24X7, and Shivshastri Balboa, to name only a few titles.

Alejandro Hernandez (Casey Acosta)

As Casey Acosta, Alejandro Hernadez plays a comedic but also serious-minded character in New Amsterdam. Prior to this series, the actor was best known for playing Det. Rafael Sosa on CBS’s Instinct. Hernandez’s other TV credits include Chicago P.D., Law & Order: SVU, FBI, Blue Bloods, Elementary, Madam Secretary, and Gotham. Next, he’ll appear in Amazon Prime’s The Horror of Dolores Roach.

Moreover, away from TV, Alejandro Herandez can be seen in American Dreamer and Netflix’s Monster. The actor also appeared in short films such as 2014’s Doce Hombres Sin Piedad, 2018’s Lucid, and 2019's The Six. Furthermore, Hernandez wrote 2018's short film, The Spectacular Tito Garcia, based on his own stageplay.

Debra Monk (Karen Brantley)

In the supporting role of Karen Brantley, the Chair of the Board of Directors at New Amsterdam, Debra Monk is an authority figure who frequently clashes with Max in this well-seen NBC drama series. Most notably, the actress won an Emmy for her recurring role as Katie Sipowicz in ABC’s NYPD Blue. Monk also won a Tony for her lead performance in Broadway’s Redwood Curtain. Moreover, her other television credits include Mozart in the Jungle, Damages, Grey’s Anatomy, Law & Order, A Nero Wolfe Mystery, Loving, Desperate Housewives, Dietland, Tell Me A Story, The Closer, and Girls. Next, Monk appears in HBO’s The Gilded Age.

Furthermore, on the big screen, Debra Monk appeared in movies like The Devil’s Advocate, The Bridges of Madison County, One for the Money, In & Out, The First Wives Club, Bulworth, Center Stage, Palindromes, The Great Buck Howard, This is Where I Leave You, Quiz Show, For Love or Money, Extreme Measures, The Brass Teapot, The Producers (2005), The Savages, Demolition, Dark Water, and Ass Backwards. Most recently, she was seen in last year’s Standing Up, Falling Down.

Daniel Dae Kim (Dr. Cassian Shin)

Playing the part of Dr. Cassian Shin, a trauma surgeon, Daniel Dae Kim was a notable new addition to New Amsterdam. The actor is best known for playing Jin-Soo Kwon in ABC's Lost, and Chin Ho Kelly in CBS's Hawaii Five-0. Also, Kim can be seen as Gavin Park in The WB's Angel. His other TV credits include recurring roles in ER, 24, Star Trek: Enterprise, Miss Match, Unsolved Mysteries, and Beverly Hills, 90210. Furthermore, Kim’s other recurring roles were found in Amazon Prime's Flack and CBS's The Good Doctor, where he's an executive producer. Most recently, the actor guest-starred on FX’s The Premise. Next, Kim will be seen in National Geographic's The Hot Zone: Anthrax, and he's also expected to be heard in AMC's upcoming adult animated series, Pantheon.

Additionally, outside of television, Daniel Dae Kim played Ben Daimio in Hellboy (2019). Also, he appeared in Always Be My Maybe, Crash (2004), Hulk, Cradle 2 the Grave, For the Love of the Game, The Jackal, The Onion Movie, Blast Blast (which he also produced), The Cave, and The Divergent Series: Insurgent and Allegiant, respectively. Additionally, as a voice actor, Kim was heard in Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon. Recently, the actor was seen in Netflix’s Stowaway .

Zabryna Guevara (Dora)

As Dora, Dr. Goodwin’s assistant, Zabryna Guevara had a supporting part in NBC’s New Amsterdam. Most notably, the actress is known for playing Sarah Essen in Fox’s Gotham. Additionally, Guevara was seen as Melania Ortiz in CBS’s 3 lbs. Following her time in New Amsterdam, she became a main player on ABC’s short-lived Emergence. Also, Guevara guest-starred on The Get Down, Chicago Med, Burn Notice, Castle Rock, Snowfall, Tell Me a Story, The Handmaid’s Tale, Limitless, Elementary, CSI, Blue Bloods, The Sopranos, and Law & Order. Most recently, she has appeared on Peacock’s Dr. Death and NBC’s Law & Order: SVU.

Furthermore, away from the tube, Zabryna Guevara’s film credits include Marley & Me, X-Men: Days of Future Past, The Guilt Trip, The Incredible Jessica James, Irreplaceable You, The Rebound, All Good Things, Pariah, Yelling to the Sky, and last year’s Swallow. Moreover, she did some voice work for Can You Ever Forgive Me?, The Shape of Water, The Girl on the Train, and, most recently, The Stand-In.

New Amsterdam Season 4 is now airing on NBC. Additionally, you can stream the first three seasons of the popular medical drama series exclusively on Peacock.