Nick Cannon And Kelly Osbourne Replaced Jamie Foxx And Corinne On Beat Shazam's Premiere, And Fans Had Strong Opinions

There are a number of returning shows on the 2023 TV schedule , and one of the most notable titles on it is Beat Shazam. Fox’s musical game show has built up an impressive following over the past several years. One could partially attribute its popularity to the talents of its host Jamie Foxx and Corinne Foxx, who serves as the DJ. The show just kicked off its sixth season this week without either of them, however, due to Jamie’s reported hospitalization and medical issues. With that, Nick Cannon and Kelly Osbourne are filling in, and fans have strong opinions about the newcomers.

Nick Cannon has plenty of experience hosting, as The Masked Singer and America’s Got Talent are among his credits. So it makes sense that the producers would choose him to fill in for the series’ usual presenter. However, based on some social media reactions, you get the impression that fans aren’t too happy that Beat Shazam resumed production without the Oscar winner. One Twitter user had this to say about Cannon’s performance:

This season of #BeatShazam is giving low energy vibes. No disrespect to Nick Cannon, he doesn't match up to Jamie Foxx's energy. Bro needs to gone back to The Masked Singer & Wild N' Out. This might get Fox the green light to cancel Beat Shazam

The media personality and father of 12 previously hinted that he was going to do something “special” for the Spider-Man alum, and his position as a fill-in host seems to be what he was talking about. One would think that the actor appreciates the gesture though, unfortunately, it seems like fans aren’t really feeling the TMS star or the Osbournes alum:

This is a nightmare. Nick Cannon and Kelly Osbourne ain't it. #BeatShazam

There is at least one person who seems to enjoy Nick Cannon’s work on the season premiere. Yet they couldn’t exactly say the same thing about his DJ:

Beat Shazam is already showing up on Hulu. I don't mind Nick Cannon hosting but Kelly Osborne being the Dj/Co-Host…

It’s fair to say that Jamie Foxx has a unique energy that’s difficult to match. He just understands how to play to a crowd and build on the energy that one gives him. Daughter Corinne has also shown to be relatively strong in that regard as well. According to an additional viewer, their successors just don’t give off those same vibes:

Not hating, but I'm not feeling hyped with Nick Cannon and Kelly Osbourne as I usually do with Jamie Foxx and Corinne #BeatShazam

Another social media commentator asserted that the show just “isn’t the same” at the moment, and that’s not unreasonable given the changes. However, we must keep in mind that these alterations were made to better accommodate Jamie Foxx during this time. He suffered his “medical complication” in April, after which the Foxx family released a statement on his condition. Reports on his well-being have fluctuated, and the actor’s brood has released official updates sparingly. The most recent alleged information came from Mike Tyson, who says Foxx may have suffered a stroke . As of this writing, that hasn’t been confirmed by a rep and, just recently, Corinne provided a positive update on her father.

So while Beat Shazam is indeed sporting a new look, it may be wise for some to remember that Nick Cannon and Kelly Osbourne are doing two people a huge favor. And in terms of their actual work, they still have plenty of time to find their groove. They have only headlined one episode at this point after all.