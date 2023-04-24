Nick Cannon Speaks Out On Jamie Foxx’s Hospitalization, Says He’s About To Do Something ‘Special‘ For Him

Jamie Foxx is a wildly successful actor and recording artist who has generations of fans. It's because of this that the public has been paying attention to his current health scare, which resulted in Foxx being hospitalized. It's still unclear to fans what is happening medically, although it's a comfort that he's able to be with his loved ones during this trying time. Nick Cannon recently spoke out about Jamie Foxx’s hospitalization, saying he’s about to do something "special" for him. But what exactly does he have up his sleeve?

Jamie Foxx was hospitalized earlier this month due to a mysterious medical emergency, while he was in the midst of filming the upcoming Netflix movie Back in Oction opposite Cameron Diaz. Foxx is still undergoing tests to figure out the cause of his issue, with plenty of celebs offering him support. Nick Cannon recently spoke to ET about the ongoing medical situation, saying:

Man, I'm praying. You see, I posted on Instagram. I literally have been saying prayers out loud. Words of affirmation for my big brother. I know he's doing so much better because I'm actually about to do something special for him, and doing him a favor.

Well, color me intrigued. While there are plenty of fans and celebs sending love to Jamie Foxx during his time in the hospital, it sounds like the Wild 'n Out host is preparing something else to lift the Oscar winner's spirits. We'll just have to see what's coming next, and whether it'll happen while Foxx is still in the hospital.

While the "Unpredictable" singer is going through a scary time, he's seemingly been surrounded by a ton of love. Aside from celebrities who are reaching out online, his family has been physically with him in Georgia throughout the ordeal, sometimes offering hopeful updates about Foxx's state. Later in that same interview, Cannon spoke more about the plans he's cooking up, saying:

I can't really say what it is, but it'll be out there soon. I was reluctant to go all the way there, and even talk about it, but he gave me the blessing, so it's a beautiful thing. He's awake. They say he's alert, so, we love it. That's family right there.

Just like the fans, it sounds like Cannon is relieved to hear updates about Jamie Foxx coming from the A-lister's family. Given how rapidly Cannon's own family is growing (11 kids and counting), it makes a great deal of sense that this would stand out to him.

During his interview, Nick Cannon addressed how he spoke out about Foxx on social media. He shared as sweet message to his 6 million Instagram followers shortly after learning about the hospitalization. You can see that post below:

It remains to be seen how Foxx's medical situation will ultimately play out, but hopefully his medical team is able to diagnosis the issue sooner rather than later. Moviegoers are also curious about how this might affect his upcoming movie with Cameron Diaz. There's a ton of anticipation behind the project, as it marks Diaz coming out of retirement and once again working with her Annie co-star.

