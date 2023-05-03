Jamie Foxx Remains Hospitalized As Back In Action Movie, Beat Shazam Resume Without Him

Jamie Foxx is a beloved talent who has had a successful career as both a recording artist and actor, earning him both the Oscar and Grammy for his work. Because of this reputation, the public has been concerned over his current health scare, which landed Fox in the hospital three weeks ago. He remains hospitalized in Georgia with his loved ones beside him, as projects like the Netflix movie Back in Action and TV series Beat Shazam resumed production without him. Here's the latest.

The medical situation that's afflicting the Dreamgirls actor is currently being kept from the public, but Foxx's family revealing they're doing extensive tests to find a treatment plan. And while his generations of fans (and celebrity friends like Martin Lawrence) wait on bated breath for an update, TMZ has reported that some projects have been forced to continue production without him. That includes Back in Action which reunited him with Cameron Diaz, as well a the musical game show Beat Shazam.

Per this new report, Foxx is still in need some serious medical attention, and his loved ones are hoping for the continued prayers and support from the public. It turns out that Beat Shazam was supposed to start production just a few days after he was hospitalized, which obviously wasn't ideal. Per TMZ's report, the show is now moving forward with a new host. Foxx's daughter Corinne will also not be participating as the show's DJ, as she's been at her father's side.

Then there's Back in Action, which is an upcoming movie that's going to be available for those with a Netflix subscription. Foxx was deep into filming the movie when his medical emergency occurred, in a project that brought Cameron Diaz out of acting retirement. According to TMZ, production continued with body doubles and stand-ins taking the Ray actor's place. Exactly how much of Foxx's photography was completed at the time of his hospitalization remains unclear for the time being.

While this latest update revealed the state of Foxx's TV and film roles, unnamed sources also reportedly shared just how serious the situation continues to be. While family is keeping the details private, he's been in the hospital for weeks now. But it's comforting to know he's getting the help he needs, and is surrounded by love thanks to his family.

Given the non-stop production schedule that Jamie Foxx had planned prior to his hospitalization, it really shows how unexpectedly his mysterious medical crisis came about. Per his IMDb page, Foxx has a whopping nine project that are either completed or in the post-production stage. Then there's notable roles in projects like Day Shift and (of course) Spider-Man: No Way Home, which saw him join the MCU in a multiversal adventure.

Our thought continue to be with Jamie Foxx and his family during this time. Be sure to check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.