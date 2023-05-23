Mike Tyson Shared What He's Heard About Jamie Foxx's Serious Health Situation As More Speculation Emerges

Actor Jamie Foxx has been through some sort of significant “medical complication” recently, but there’s not a lot that we know about what happened or the actor’s current condition. While a recent statement from Foxx’s daughter indicated the actor was doing better , a new report claims Foxx is currently in a rehab facility and Mike Tyson is claiming that he’s “not feeling well,” but things may still be quite serious.

Tyson, who is set to be played by Foxx in an upcoming project, recently appeared on the PBD Podcast ( via Page Six ) where the former boxing champ relayed what information he had about the Foxx situation. While Tyson made it clear that he wasn’t sure his information was accurate, he says his understanding was that Foxx may have suffered a stroke. Tyson said simply...

He’s not feeling well. They said a stroke.

While the exact reason for Foxx’s medical issues is unclear, there is some evidence that his issues are ongoing While Jamie Foxx may be on the mend, TMZ reports that he was recently transferred from the Atlanta hospital where he had been admitted to a rehab facility in Chicago. The facility handles rehab for a wide variety of medical issues, so the fact that Foxx is there does not clarify what it is that he’s dealing with, nor does it indicate his current health as Foxx himself has not been seen. However, stroke is one of the medical conditions that the rehab facility covers.

Last month it was revealed that Foxx had been hospitalized due to an unspecified “medical complication while filming the movie Back in Action with Cameron Diaz. While celebrity friends sent thoughts and prayers, fans were left in the lurch as there wasn’t much information regarding just how serious the medical issue was. Foxx would eventually make a statement on Instagram thanking everybody for their support, but the actor himself has still not been seen in public.

If Foxx has suffered a stroke, even that news leaves a lot of unknowns. The severity of a stroke can be quite variable, and even a minor one will likely require some degree of rehab, so that would certainly fit with the other information that we have concerning Foxx. At the same time, a stroke can be quite severe and that could mean quite extensive rehab that would certainly take him out of action for quite some time. His movie with Cameron Diaz had not been completed when Foxx was hospitalized, s the fate of that project would certainly be one of the biggest questions.

If the comments from Corinne Foxx are accurate, that her father had been playing pickleball recently, that would indicate that her father is still doing pretty well. Hopefully, we'll get some clarification on the Oscar winner soon.