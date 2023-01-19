Night Court's O.G. Roz Actress Hit Up TikTok With Video Support For NBC Revival Cast

The highly-anticipated Night Court revival finally premiered on NBC, bringing a whole new generation of viewers into TV's wackiest courtroom. The sitcom's revealing premiere proved to be a success, and even some of the show’s OG cast is chiming in about it. No, we're not talking about the revival's star John Larroquette, but rather the one and only Roz actress, Marsha Warfield.

Marsha Warfield portrayed tough and no-nonsense bailiff Roz Russell from Seasons 4 through 9 on the original series. In celebration of the revival’s premiere, Warfield took to TikTok to congratulate the cast, crew, and former co-star John Larroquette on a job well done. Although she admittedly had to miss the premiere, she promised that she will watch it. (Can't nobody force Roz into anything.) Check it out!

Although Warfield was unable to watch the first episode due to other obligations, it’s clear she is as excited as ever for this new series and a new Night Court to take place. Since the original series ended in 1992, it definitely seems like it was just about time for it to come back around. There isn’t any word on whether any more actors from the original run will return at this point, but it sounds like Warfield may just be on board with the idea if given the chance. Not to mention if she can find the time. One can hope!

Since this new Night Court is a revival series, there is much room to incorporate any and all surviving cast members and elements from the original series. Especially with John Larroquette returning to the courtroom as Dan Fielding. It should be interesting to see how it does, but it’s nice seeing other original cast members giving their praise of the show. Now I just need a full reunion.

The Big Bang Theory’s Melissa Rauch heads the series as the daughter of the late Harold T. Stone, taking over her father’s place as a judge. The actor, Harry Anderson died in 2018, so keeping his memory alive in such a great way will likely be emotional for fans. Meanwhile, Rauch loved the idea of bringing a Night Court revival to TV and developing the show from a female perspective, which certainly speaks to Roz's personality.

Night Court marks Melissa Rauch’s first big TV role since The Big Bang Theory ended, so it’s no wonder she was eager to get back into the swing of things. And what better way than to bring back a beloved comedy? Since the series did just premiere, it might be some time before we see more familiar faces in the courtroom, but you never know just who could pop up.

New episodes of Night Court air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC as part of the 2023 TV schedule. If you ever miss an episode or simply want to watch it again, be sure to sign up for a Peacock subscription so you can have the episodes right at your fingertips. As for the original series, that can be streamed at one's leisure with an Amazon Prime subscription.