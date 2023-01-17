The Idea Melissa Rauch ‘Loved’ About Bringing A Night Court Revival To TV

If there’s anything that this era of TV and movies have taught us, it’s that what’s old can be new again. Media consumers have seen a considerable amount of reboots, spinoffs and revivals over the past several years, and that’s especially been true when it comes to small-screen fare. NBC alone has seen several of its prized properties get revamped in recent years including Will & Grace, Saved by the Bell and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Night Court is the latest classic comedy to return , and it’ led by Melissa Rauch, who revealed the idea she “loved” when it came to reviving the series.

Those who were avid sitcom watchers from the ‘80s to the ‘90s are surely familiar with Night Court, which starred the likes of Harry Anderson, John Larroquette and Marsha Warfield. Laroquette reprises his Emmy-winning role as prosecutor Dan Fielding, and that’s something that Melissa Rauch was pumped for. But there was another element of the revival that excited her even more, as she explained to Parade :

The show was sitcom gold because it was vaudevillian with this emotional pocket. And I loved the idea of developing a new version from a female perspective.

On the show, the Big Bang Theory alum plays the role of Abby Stone, the daughter of Harry Anderson’s Harold T. Stone. (The elder Stone has since passed away, as has Anderson ). The sequel series sees Abby step into her father’s shoes by becoming the judge who presides over the night shift at the Manhattan Criminal Court. As the leading lady explained, having a female protagonist at the forefront does allow for a fresh take. Her “vaudevillian” comments are also on point, as the OG show even featured some classic comedy bits while also mixing in sentiment.

Based on what we know about the NBC comedy series , it’ll still stay relatively true to what was established by the parent show, which ran on the network for nine seasons from 1984 to 1992. What arguably endeared audiences to it was that it featured a collection of eclectic, yet lovable, characters – who were all portrayed by a talented cast. Melissa Rauch’s new project would be wise to take cues while also serving up newer elements such as the altered perspective.

There are probably a few fans hoping to see some of the classic Night Court characters appear and reunite with John Larroquette’s Fielding. While Harry Anderson and fellow franchise veterans Markie Post and Charles Robinson have passed away , other familiar faces could show up. I wouldn’t mind seeing Richard Moll show up and bring some “vaudevillian” energy as the iconic Nostradamus "Bull" Shannon.

But before anything else, I’m just hopeful that Melissa Rauch’s show can forge an identity of its own – one that isn’t too reliant on its predecessor. Here’s hoping that she and her colleagues can strike the right tone in tandem with the new perspective that she “loved.”