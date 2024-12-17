Northern Exposure And Wicker Man Actress Diane Delano Is Dead At 67
Diane Delano was a veteran of film and television.
Diane Delano, an accomplished actress across film, television, and even video games, has passed away. Known particularly for her work in Northern Exposure as a beloved '90s show that ended too soon, her career spanned more than four decades, with her most recent and now final film releasing earlier in 2024. She was 67 at the time of her death.
Diane Delano, also known for both seasons of Popular on The WB and the divisive 2006 remake of The Wicker Man, died at her home in Sherman Oaks, California on December 13, according to Delano's friend Stepfanie Kramer to Deadline. The cause of death reported by Kramer was cancer, but no further details were provided. Kramer did share a statement to honor her late friend, telling the outlet:
According to People, Diane Delano's illness was brief before she died on December 13, although that outlet states that the actress' official cause of death has yet to be confirmed. Dennis Sevier, Delano's agent, also had a statement with touching words about what she brought to the lives of her loved ones:
Born on January 29, 1957, Diane Delano's earliest acting credit is a 1983 episode of St. Elsewhere, a medical drama that was acclaimed in its time back in the '80s and remembered today for how it ended. Her first multi-episode gig was four years later with six episodes of L.A. Law in 1987.
She would also have multi-episode runs on series including The Ellen Show starring Ellen DeGeneres, NBC's ER, CBS' Joan of Arcadia, the legendary soap opera Days of Our Lives, and Fumbling Thru the Pieces, the last of which earned her nominations at the Indie Series Awards in 2012 and 2013 in the Best Supporting Actress (Comedy) category. She won the award in 2012.
That said, her most renowned live-action television work has to be recurring across CBS' Northern Exposure from Season 2 in 1991 onward into the sixth and final season in 1995 as Officer Barbara Semanski, as well as Bobbi Glass on Popular from 1999-2001. When it comes to animation, she voiced characters on projects like Rugrats, Superman: The Animated Series, and Young Justice, the name just a few. She also was a voice star in video games like Lego DC Super-Villains and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.
While prolific in film as well with credits on movies like The Ladykillers and A Mighty Wind as well as Wicker Man, there's no overlooking her lengthy list of television roles. Diane Delano certainly leaves a strong legacy over her 40+ year career. Her final credit is for Paradise: A Town of Sinners and Saints, a bluegrass musical comedy that was released in the U.S. back in May.
If you want to revisit arguably her most beloved role as Officer Barbara Semanski, you can find all six seasons of the Emmy-winning Northern Exposure (once set for a revival series) streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription now. Our thoughts are with the family, friends, and loved ones of Diane Delano in this difficult time.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).