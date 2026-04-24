Prime Video's American Gladiators Is A Lot More Inspirational Than Expected. Let Me Explain

I did not watch the original American Gladiators. Well, maybe I saw an episode here or there in my youth, but it wasn’t part of my viewing habits. Therefore, I know so little about the original series and the show’s history , and I went into Prime Video’s new American Gladiators blindly, but I had some expectations.

I thought it would be this tough competition of strength, skill, and agility. I expected it to be very similar to one of my favorite reality competition shows, Physical 100. The shows are not very similar, but they align in how they inspire. I finished watching American Gladiators feeling rejuvenated and determined.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

American Gladiators Feels Body Positive In A Way I Wasn’t Expecting

I have never been in top athletic shape. As I get older, that’s not an impossible dream but harder than when I was in my teens and twenties. Therefore, I may never have a perfect athletic body. I accept that. However, I have recently restarted my fitness journey. This means I aspire to at least feel better physically and push my body beyond what I have in the past. When I watch shows like American Gladiators, I could see it as inspirational or as a slap to people like me who aren’t in their dream shape. I see the inspiration in American Gladiators.

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I will likely never have a body similar to the best American Gladiators of all-time. However, I could reach the fitness level of some of the Contenders. These are just ordinary people attempting to outplay or outperform people in peak physical form. These Contenders often succeed in outperforming the Gladiators. I find that inspirational. It shows that with determination, you can achieve extraordinary things.

These Contenders are also in pretty good physical shape, but they don’t have these bodies that feel unachievable. I could become as fit as some of them. Additionally, American Gladiators shows that body type doesn’t matter. We witness smaller and bigger bodies succeed and beat the Gladiators. They just knew how to work their skills and bodies in ways that allowed them to extend themselves.

Seeing these Contenders succeed helped prove that the body positive moment is still alive and well. It goes beyond celebrities advancing it and also applies to demonstrating the beauty and power of all bodies in different shapes and sizes. Fitness and health aren’t one size fits all.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

The Gladiators Are Kind-Of Nice And Helpful

I just thought the Gladiators would have a lot of smoke and smack talk for the Contenders. There is some of that going on, but it’s much more kind and amicable than expected. I guess I expect more smack-talking because I used to watch wrestling growing up, so I know the competitors can go after each other. I expected the Gladiators to bring this spirit to American Gladiators, with the Contenders reciprocating it. Instead, compliments fly all the time on this Prime Video show. The Contenders tell the Gladiators how great they are, and the Gladiators give them credit for putting up a strong fight.

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Some even give the Contenders advice on how to perform better during some of the events. I found myself actually enjoying the nice behavior. These competitors are intense when competing, but respectful and helpful once it ends. We need to see more of that spirit in other competitive arenas.

I know some may want ruthlessness, but I found it a bit more wholesome and entertaining to watch to see these people having positive dialogue. It made American Gladiators feel genuine.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

I Recognize Some Of These People From Other Reality TV Shows, But They Really Shine On American Gladiators

I am a Big Brother fan. I have seen almost every season, including some of the amazing spin-off shows (I still think about you, Reindeer Games, and your lessons ). I also used to be a dedicated The Challenge fan and saw quite a few episodes of The Real World. Therefore, I immediately recognized Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat (Mayhem), Jessie Godderz (Steel), and host Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin. Seeing Fessy and Jessie as part of the series is what initially caught my interest.

Jessie and Fessy were definitely memorable on Big Brother. They were also major parts of the show’s history, especially Jessie, because of his unfortunate early exit. Fessy is someone who has created a name for himself on The Challenge as well because of how he competes. However, I think both men shine best when they’re just performing physical tasks. It showcases their impressive athletic nature.

I started cheering for Mayhem to take people down after he unleashed his beast side in American Gladiators. He just seemed to really enjoy knocking people down and fighting to win. I enjoyed seeing that side of him.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

There Are So Many Triumphant Moments That Touched Me

A few of the American Gladiator contestants have been trying to get on the show for years. Therefore, I couldn’t help but feel touched seeing them finally accomplish something so big for them. Additionally, American Gladiators has plenty of moments where the underdog takes the win. It’s nice to see people beat the odds. It’s also another reminder that people are capable of amazing things with a little determination and grit.

We even have a few moments where one Contender dominates but loses in the end. It shows to never give up. There are even moments of contestants thanking their loved ones for believing in them. The series is just full of inspirational acts and moments that can really tug on some heartstrings, especially those not expecting them.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

American Gladiators Is As Much About The Gladiators As The Contenders, And That Makes It A Richer Series

Maybe it’s because I am familiar with some of the Gladiators, but I found myself intrigued by their stories as much as I was by the Contenders. Sometimes I wanted to see the Contenders win, other times I wanted the Gladiators to beat them. It just depended on how the storylines of the episodes shifted my perspective. In a show such as American Gladiators, it’s easy to automatically root against the Gladiators because they’re treated like these godlike figures because of their physical form, but the Prime Video show makes them much more human and likable.