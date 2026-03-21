I'm Obsessed With HBO's Docuseries Neighbors, But There's Something Not Quite Right Here

There are so many shows coming out on the 2026 TV schedule, it's hard to keep tabs on what is showing up and where. Understandably, a show like Neighbors may slide under the radar at the peak of spring television, and available with an HBO Max subscription, where one can also find 90 Day Fiancé. That said, I started watching and love it, though I do find one thing the show has in common with reality television.

As a docuseries that highlights disputes between neighbors, I think Neighbors is going to naturally draw some comparisons to reality television. It is about drama, after all, but I also can't shake the feeling that the larger-than-life figures it tracks down may be manufactured for television.

(Image credit: HBO)

Something Feels Very Scripted About All These Situations

From land disputes to Halloween displays, Neighbors covers the most extreme disputes between people living right next door. It's entertaining, but what really sells the story is the kookiness of the subjects and the bizarre lives they lead behind closed doors. It's truly wild, and almost, a little too wild.

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Suddenly, you're like, "Wow, what if the little old lady next door believes in healing through static television," but that's how the show ropes you in. If this show has managed to track down so many strange people, does that mean that the person you've never spoken to three doors down is also into some freaky stuff?

(Image credit: HBO)

As Someone Who Watches A Lot Of Reality Television, I Suspect It's Either Staged Or Edited To Reflect That Feeling

As mentioned, I watch a lot of 90 Day Fiancé, which has been accused of faking storylines over the years. We've gotten more insight on the filming process over the years, where some cast members explained its more producers prodding them to discuss certain topics, or things of that nature.

I'm apt to believe similar things happen on Neighbors, and that producers find ways to initiate conflict between the two parties. After all, if you hated your neighbor for years, I would imagine you'd have to feel pretty practiced in avoiding them to maintain your sanity. While things seem intense on camera, I would reckon they aren't that wild 24/7.

I think it's also worth noting that all parties in Neighbors agreed to air out this drama for television. Whether it's fame, money, or some other hidden incentive, there's an unspoken agreement here to put on a show for viewers. Boring people don't get on television, so I think the producers do target people who understand the need to be entertaining as well. Hey, it works, but the longer I watch, the more I feel like "There's just no way these people aren't putting on a show."

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HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month

HBO's Neighbors series and a lot of other intriguing shows are waiting for you over on HBO Max. The price to subscribe couldn't be any better, so jump in now and enjoy. Read more Read less ▼

Neighbors airs on HBO on Fridays at 9:00 p.m. ET, with the episodes being available on-demand and on HBO Max as well. There are plenty of other reasons to subscribe as well, ranging from engaging medical dramas to spicier movies for those nights in.