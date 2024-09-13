Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik Jokes About Finally Using His Feet And Legs For Dancing With The Stars

The back half of the 2024 TV schedule is kicking off soon, and it wouldn't be fall television without Dancing With The Stars. Season 33 is primed to kick off soon, and it has amassed a cast who are making waves and getting a lot of positive hype. For example, viral Pommel Horse Guy and Olympic bronze medalist Stephen Nedoroscik is someone people can't wait to see on the dancefloor. And he recently made headlines for joking about being able to showcase his legs on the show, which makes me love him even more.

As readers prepare to stream Dancing With The Stars on ABC or with their Disney+ subscription, Nedoroscik talked to EW about his upcoming stint on the dancing series. The Olympian is, as one would expect, eager to compete on the program alongside his pro, Rylee Arnold. However, he's also excited to see his feet and legs get more attention than they did during the men's gymnastics competition at the 2024 Olympics:

I’m excited to get it, you know? I don't use these at all. So it's about time they get the spotlight.

I totally understand his desire to be more than the Pommel Horse Guy. However, honestly, why not give the people what they want? When the news of his DWTS casting came out, I made the strange request that Stephen Nedoroscik should attempt to work the pommel horse into his opening dance routines. What can I say? I think it'll help him escape the earlier rounds of elimination if his dancing isn't up to par. Plus, it would be super entertaining.

However, I'm also looking forward to seeing him show off a different side of himself as he goes from twirling around on his hands to dancing on his feet.

While Nedoroscik is joking about his Olympic fame and the limbs he didn't use to win a bronze medal for the United States, there's nothing wrong with having a little internet attention before competing on Dancing With The Stars.

For better or worse, it can always turn into a popularity contest when the audience is voting, and popular people can go quite far, even if they aren't the best dancers. If they're a combination of popular and an accomplished dancer, they might as well be gifted the Mirrorball Trophy at the start of the season.

So, the gymnast's first impression on viewers is important, and silly moments like this can help him out immensely.

All joking aside, it will be exciting to see Stephen Nedoroscik compete against all the other stars featured this season. For those who need a reminder of who is on the contestant list for Dancing With The Stars Season 33:

Stephen Nedoroscik

Anna Delvey

Phaedra Parks

Danny Amendola

Joey Graziadei

Ilona Maher

Chandler Kinney

Eric Roberts

Brooks Nader

Reginald VelJohnson

Tori Spelling

Jenn Tran

Dwight Howard

This group has a great mix of people, and I'm so excited to see them compete. So, hopefully, we're in for another great season of Dancing With The Stars, and one where we can all agree the winner was the most deserving!

Dancing With The Stars premieres on ABC and Disney+ on Tuesday, September 17th at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tune in for what should be an exciting season -- that will probably include Stephen Nedoroscik using his legs more than his arms -- and stick with CinemaBlend for more on the season as it kicks off.