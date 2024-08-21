Once Upon A Time's Ginnifer Goodwin Reveals Her Thoughts On If She'd Join A Reboot: 'I Hear These Rumors'

Ginnifer Goodwin has a stacked resume for the large and small screens alike, ranging from Zootopia and Walk the Line in film to Why Women Kill and Big Love on TV. For some, however, Goodwin will be best remembered for playing Snow White for six full seasons of Once Upon a Time opposite Josh Dallas as Prince Charming and Jennifer Morrison as their daughter. That show ended with a whimper rather than a bang back in 2018, but what about a reboot for beyond the 2024 TV schedule? Goodwin shared her thoughts.

Ahead of the Zootopia 2 release date, Ginnifer Goodwin reflected back on her Once Upon a Time princess days while speaking with People.

I hear these rumors as well [about a reboot], and I am available if they [want to do that]. I mean, I live around the corner from the creator, so I'm sure I'll hear things.

Once Upon a Time was created for ABC by Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, who weren't shocked when word came that the show would end with Season 7. The seventh season was already a reboot of sorts, with most of the series regulars from the first six seasons – including Ginnifer Goodwin – absent. Goodwin did return for what was ultimately the series finale.

Of course, her time on Once Upon a Time had a massive influence on her personal life thanks to a fairy tale twist. Goodwin is married to Josh Dallas in real life, so the love story on screen in OUAT was reflected by the stars. The actress went on:

I'd love to go back. My whole life is kind of built around it. I mean, I married Prince Charming. His babies are my babies.

I think it's safe to say that plenty of Once Upon a Time fans would be happy to see an update on Snow and Charming in the form of a reboot, particularly since attempts at casting Ginnifer Goodwin in Josh Dallas' Manifest never worked out. The actress is certainly still connected to Disney, as she is reprising her animated role of Judy Hopps for the sequel to Zootopia. Why not add a bit of Snow White at some point? Interest in the character may be higher than usual over the next year with the release of the live-action Snow White movie in 2025.

Whether or not a reboot happens for Snow and Charming to return to the small screen, it's not hard to revisit the original run of Once Upon a Time with the right streaming subscriptions. You can find all seven seasons streaming with a Hulu subscription, and all seven seasons plus the Once Upon a Time in Wonderland spinoff with a Disney+ subscription.

Somewhat hilariously – to me, anyway – are the genres used on Disney+ to describe the series: "soap operas" and "fantasy." I don't think fantasy could be disputed by anybody who watches even a single episode of the fairy tale TV show, but I'm not sure I expected an official description to acknowledge just how soapy Once Upon a Time could get, for better or worse.