I'm Watching The Good Wife For The First Time As An Elsbeth Fan, And I Can't Get Over Carrie Preston's Performance

I’m watching the shows that make up The Good Wife cinematic universe out of order, meaning, I started with Elsbeth and then decided to hop into the show that started it all in 2009. So, my understanding of this world, and Elsbeth Tascioni specifically, is a tad skewed. However, that has made bingeing the flagship show that introduced us all to Carrie Preston’s character even better.

Now, as I continue to watch these beloved CBS shows with my Paramount+ subscription , I’ve come to realize that I love them – and Elsbeth’s involvement in them – in great part because of how Preston has played this lawyer-turned-crime solver across the last 15 years.

(Image credit: CBS)

Elsbeth’s Personality And Unique Ways Of Problem-Solving Have Stayed The Same Since Day One

As someone who started watching Elsbeth with no knowledge of The Good Wife , I was shocked to learn how little Preston is actually in the flagship show. Elsbeth appears in 14 episodes of The Good Wife and five episodes of its spinoff, The Good Fight. However, I can see why they gave Carrie Preston her own spinoff , because in what little screen time she has, she is magnetic, engaging and fully formed.

The first time this defense attorney appears in The Good Wife is during Season 1, Episode 20. She’s in the episode for only a few minutes, and she’s there to help defend Peter after he broke parole. Her distracted nature (she was asking lots of questions about Alicia's apartment) and assertive forms of problem-solving were incredibly distinct the second we met her, and all this mirrors what we see in Elsbeth.

Then, in Episode 22 of the first season, we saw some of Elsbeth’s silly quirks – like her general confusion over the technology her son gets her and her tendency to carry at least three very large bags.

All these things are pillars of what makes her, her, and they’re central to the show Elsbeth.

Considering Elsbeth’s story spans more than a decade and three shows, I figured she’d change or Preston would play her differently. However, she’s stayed consistent and clearly understands this woman at her core. That is what makes her character truly remarkable and fun to watch.

(Image credit: CBS)

While Elsbeth’s Outlook On Work And Her Job Evolve Between Shows, Carrie Preston Still Plays Her In An Honest And Consistent Way

What makes all this even better is that even though Elsbeth’s personality, quirks and ways of problem-solving have stayed the same, her motivations and job have changed. That makes for a fascinating viewing experience as I move through Elsbeth’s season airing on the 2025 TV schedule and The Good Wife’s seven seasons simultaneously.

Every Thursday, I watch Elsbeth solve crimes and fight what many would consider the good fight. Then, every other day of the week, I see the cast of The Good Wife work to win – and that’s not as morally straightforward as the work the lawyer does on her new show.

While Elsbeth’s work ethic and personality haven’t wavered, I’d say her morals have. On The Good Wife, she’s a surprisingly cutthroat lawyer, and she’s willing to do what needs to be done to win a case – which has been shown as she’s defended Peter, Alicia, Will and others.

On Elsbeth, she’s trying to do what’s right and almost repent in a way for her actions as a lawyer.

That juxtaposition is intriguing and creates a fantastic evolution for this character. However, when it comes to how Carrie Preston plays her, she’s still the same. At Elsbeth’s core, she’s bubbly, honest, deeply caring and hilarious while also being hyper-intelligent, confident and vigilant.

I LOVE that all that has remained true since the second she walked into the Florrick’s apartment in Season 1 of The Good Wife. Now, I can’t wait to keep seeing more and more of her as I keep binge-watching this CBS classic and her spinoff that is well on its way to becoming a classic.